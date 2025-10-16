ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien in Virginia Who Is Wanted for Murder in Mexico

70% of ICE arrests have been of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the US, those who committed crimes in foreign countries are not accounted for in that statistic

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrest of Luis Bautista-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with an active arrest warrant for aggravated homicide issued by the Government of Mexico. On October 12, 2025, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement action resulting in his arrest in Sterling, Virginia.

Bautista-Perez will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. Luis Bautista-Perez entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and time.

“Luis Bautista-Perez evaded justice by fleeing Mexico and hiding in plain sight in Virginia. Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, this wanted murderer is off the streets of Virginia,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Politicians like Schumer, Pritzker, and sanctuary politicians across Virginia protect these criminal illegal aliens over the safety of Americans. Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, this country is no longer a safe haven for violent, dangerous criminals.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will not let the Democrats’ government shutdown prevent our law enforcement officers from securing our nation from the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. ICE law enforcement officers—who are working without pay because of the shutdown—will continue these kinds of targeted operations to remove murderers, pedophiles, and violent criminals from our streets to make America safe again.