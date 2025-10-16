Meet Some of the Worst of the Worst at the Broadview ICE Facility in Illinois

Governor Pritzker and violent rioters want these thugs released onto Illinois streets

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted some of the worst of the worst currently detained inside the Broadview ICE facility. These illegal aliens who were arrested as part of Operation Midway Blitz were convicted of crimes including assault with a deadly weapon, felony robbery, drug possession, and driving under the influence.

Over the past month, rioters have swarmed the Broadview ICE facility and Chicago streets. They have assaulted law enforcement, attacked law enforcement with vehicles, thrown tear gas cans, slashed tires of cars, been arrested with firearms in their possession, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property. During this time, police under J.B. Pritzker’s sanctuary jurisdiction refused to assist federal law enforcement with violent crowds. Now, because of an activist judge, DHS is being forced to take down a fence outside the facility that was put up to protect law enforcement and detainees.

Thankfully, President Trump called the National Guard to protect our federal law enforcement and federal property from violent rioters and domestic terrorists.

“Despite incessant lies from Governor J.B. Pritzker, Broadview is housing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including those convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, felony robbery, drug possession, and driving under the influence,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the criminals Governor Pritzker and violent rioters want released onto Illinois streets. We won’t let this violence deter us from arresting the worst of the worst and making Illinois safe again. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are getting criminals off our streets and restoring law and order.”

Some of the worst of the worst currently at the Broadview ICE facility include:

Jose Patino Juarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of disorderly conduct, arrested for assault, and with two pending charges of assault and obstructing justice.

Isaias Quintanilla Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of two counts of felony robbery and issued a final order of removal on February 14, 2025.

Martin Guereca-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault and with three pending charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, assault, and damage to property.

Yuliana Gonzalez Landeros, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of theft in a business setting of greater than $10,000-$100,000.

Guadalupe Leonides Caneda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of simple assault and with two pending charges of assault and driving under the influence of liquor.

Jorge Carapia Mandujano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of under the influence of a controlled substance and two counts of drug possession, arrested for drug possession, and a third pending charge for drug possession.

