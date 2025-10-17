Alarm.com Safety Button Now Included Free in All Surety Alarm Monitoring Plans

Alarm.com Safety Button Widget

Alarm.com Safety Button, mobile security that follows you wherever you go, is now included free in Surety Alarm, Surety Protect, Surety Home & Surety Complete.

Alarm.com already secures your home, business, and vehicle. Now Safety Button extends serious security to your person, wherever you go.” — Ryan Boder, Surety

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety, a leading provider of DIY Alarm.com monitoring services, today announced the inclusion of the Alarm.com Safety Button in all its alarm monitoring plans. This addition provides users with an accessible way to request emergency assistance through the Alarm.com app, integrated across the Surety Alarm, Surety Protect, Surety Home, and Surety Complete plans.Safety Button operates directly within the Alarm.com mobile app, requiring no additional hardware. To activate it, users press and hold the button, triggering a 10-second cancellation window that requires entering a PIN to stop the alarm. If not canceled, the system automatically sends the user's live GPS location, profile information, and any pre-added notes to professional emergency responders. This enables silent communication, allowing users to seek help discreetly without speaking, while providing responders with immediate context about the situation.People turn to the Safety Button in various scenarios where they need assistance but the situation may not warrant a direct 911 call. For instance, it serves as a virtual guard that can "escort" individuals through areas where they feel unsafe, such as walking alone at night or navigating unfamiliar neighborhoods. By sharing real-time location and details, it offers a layer of protection and peace of mind. Other reasons to use Safety Button include addressing limitations in traditional emergency services. Many 911 centers face challenges in pinpointing accurate locations from mobile phone calls, as the infrastructure was originally designed for landlines. Although Next-Generation 911 (NG911) technology is improving location-based routing and handset GPS reliability, it is not yet universally available.Additionally, 911 operators receive minimal information about the caller or the emergency upfront, often needing to ask questions to gather details. In contrast, the Safety Button allows users to include custom notes—such as medical conditions, allergies, or specific incident descriptions—that are forwarded directly to responders for quicker, more informed action. Communication barriers also play a role; 911 is primarily voice-based, and "Text to 911" services are not available everywhere. The Safety Button overcomes this by delivering highly accurate location data and other vital information from the user's smart device, facilitating non-verbal alerts that can be critical in sensitive or high-risk situations.This functionality positions Safety Button as comparable to Noonlight's premium subscription, which provides tap-to-summon emergency help with GPS location sharing and features like the instant access Lock Screen Widget for a monthly fee. It also mirrors the in-app emergency buttons found in ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, where users can quickly contact authorities and share vehicle details and location during a trip, but works wherever you go instead of only during the ride.Surety Alarm and Surety Protect plans include one free app license for the Safety Button, while Surety Home and Surety Complete plans offer four free licenses. Additional licenses are available for $2 per month. These enhancements complement Surety's core services, which start at $14 per month for professional monitoring and interactive features, all without contracts or installation fees.By incorporating the Safety Button, Surety reinforces its position as the most efficient way to get Alarm.com. As a DIY-focused provider, Surety enables users to access professional-grade security, automation, and now enhanced personal safety tools in a straightforward, cost-effective manner.Visit the Surety website for more information on Surety monitoring plans

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.