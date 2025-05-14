Surety Home Wins Alarm.com Gold Partner Award 4 Years Running

Surety 2024 Alarm.com Gold Partner Award

As one of the fastest growing Alarm.com providers, Surety has earned the Alarm.com Gold Partner Award for the fourth straight year.

Surety is shifting the paradigm in home security delivering Alarm.com-based, professional-grade security the way tech enthusiasts want it, with quality, transparency, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.” — Ryan Boder, Surety

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety Home , the leading DIY (self-install) Alarm.com provider and security alarm monitoring company for tech-savvy homeowners, has received the Alarm.com Gold Partner Award for the fourth consecutive year.Each year, Alarm.com recognizes the top companies providing its industry-leading home security alarm, security camera, and home automation platform based on volume, quality, and customer engagement. Surety first received the Gold Partner Award in 2021 as an up-and-coming DIY Alarm.com provider with a passionate online following among tech-savvy enthusiasts who want a professional-grade security system that they have full control over without being locked in. Now in 2024, for the 4th straight year, Surety has once again earned the Gold Partner Award.Alarm.com is the industry-leading technology platform for home and business security systems with a global network of professional security dealers who sell, install, monitor, and maintain security systems ranging from homes, apartments, condominiums, small and large businesses, and more. Alarm.com dealers range from small local businesses to large multinational corporations. Many of the largest security alarm companies in the world use Alarm.com behind the scenes for their technology stack, cloud services, and mobile app.Surety is unique among Alarm.com providers in several key ways, making it a compelling choice for tech-savvy DIYers who want a professional-grade security system.Transparency: While many Alarm.com providers hide the fact that their service is based on the Alarm.com platform and their mobile app is a branded version of the Alarm.com app, Surety is 100% transparent about its use of Alarm.com and proudly features Alarm.com in its website, communications, and documentation.Flexibility: While many Alarm.com providers limit the Alarm.com features they are willing to offer in order to simplify things for themselves, or to prevent customers from changing or taking ownership of their own system, Surety attempts to offer the full spectrum of Alarm.com features and gives customers full control over every aspect of their system, never locking them into a contract or out of their installer settings.Quality: While many Alarm.com providers use lower-tier sales, customer service and support representatives to minimize costs, forcing customers to spend valuable time working with agents who follow a script before they can be escalated to someone knows what they’re talking about, Surety support is handled by top-tier, experienced technicians who understand and can help quickly and efficiently.Cost-Efficiency: Professionally installed Alarm.com systems typically cost $35 to $70 per month for monitoring. Surety alarm monitoring plans range from $14 to $29 per month, less than half the cost of a typical professionally installed system. Surety is among the lowest-cost of all Alarm.com providers in the USA while delivering tremendous value at those prices, even compared to other DIY Alarm.com providers.This unique mix of values explains why Surety is one of the fastest growing Alarm.com providers and consistently earns the Alarm.com Gold Partner Award year after year.About Alarm.com:Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Alarm.com’s platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through apps and interfaces. Their security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Visit Alarm.com to learn more.About Surety:Surety is the leader in DIY Alarm.com security and home automation systems across the United States, well-known for providing fast, reliable monitoring service and exceptional web-based support at some of the lowest prices in the industry. Visit SuretyHome.com to learn more.

