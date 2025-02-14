Surety Cam Pro, Affordable Live-Guard Camera Monitoring, Disrupts High-Priced Remote Security Guard Market

Surety Cam Pro Key Points

Surety, a DIY home & business security provider, launches AI-powered live-guard video monitoring, making remote security guard monitoring much more affordable.

Live-guard camera monitoring is the future of home and business security. Surety Cam Pro is a game-changer that makes it accessible to everyone.” — Ryan Boder, Surety

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety Cam Pro, a new live-guard remote video monitoring service has been launched by Surety, a leading provider of professional-grade, self-installed home and business security alarm systems.AI-powered live-guard camera monitoring is one of the fastest growing technologies protecting property from the outside, stopping bad behavior before it escalates to a break-in, property damage or theft. By confronting intruders outdoors and alerting police of a verified crime-in-progress, police response is prioritized and false alarms are effectively eliminated.Live-guard service enables new security use cases that aren’t feasible with traditional surveillance cameras or security alarms such as:- Scare off intruders before they attempt to break in, avoiding unnecessary damage to your property.- Confront package theft (porch pirates).- Deter car theft and automotive tampering.- Stop stalking, peeping, and casing.- Prevent loitering, vandalism, and other illegal activity on your property.Professionally-monitored security camera service is already being rapidly adopted by home and business owners alike. But the high cost of these services is an obstacle for many. At a significantly lower price than existing 24/7 remote video monitoring services, Surety Cam Pro makes proactive outdoor security affordable to more home and business owners.1. AI Cameras Detect Intruder: Surety Alarm.com cameras use state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to detect an unexpected person or vehicle and report the event to the monitoring center.2. Live Security Guards Engage: Remote video monitoring guards watch the incident through your cameras. If necessary, they talk to the person through the camera’s 2-way audio and verify they’re supposed to be there. If not, they warn the intruder verbally and/or sound a siren.3. Verified Police Dispatch: If the security guard determines an intrusion is occurring, they immediately send the police. Because the intrusion is verified by a live guard, the police treat the incident with higher priority and urgency.Surety Cam Pro is based on Alarm.com’s Remote Video Monitoring (RVM) solution. Operators are specially-trained as remote video guards at Surety’s TMA 5-Diamond, highly redundant monitoring center provided by Becklar Monitoring.Comparable to industry-leading remote video monitoring services such as Deep Sentinel and Pro-Vigil, Surety Cam Pro is making a big splash in an exciting new market of proactive, outdoor-deterrence security solutions. In addition to lower cost, Surety Cam Pro offers several key advantages over existing services such as:- Affordable, self-installable wired (PoE) cameras for maximum security and reliability- More camera options to choose from such as floodlights, doorbells and indoor cameras- 24/7 continuous recording via on-board SD card or local DVR (SVR)- Integrated security alarm and home automation system for layers of protectionSurety Cam Pro is available as a stand-alone camera monitoring service, and as an add-on to alarm monitoring plans Surety Protect and Surety Complete.Surety is the leader in DIY Alarm.com security and home automation systems across the United States, well-known for providing fast, reliable monitoring service and exceptional web-based support at some of the lowest prices in the industry. Visit SuretyHome.com to learn more about Surety Cam Pro.

