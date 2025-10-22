The Countdown Is On: 36th Annual 'Yacht Rendezvous' Readies to Debut at Fort Lauderdale's Iconic Pier Sixty-Six
Pier Sixty-Six unveils its glamorous new look as yachting enthusiasts from around the world gather for the 36th Annual "Boys & Girls Clubs Yacht Rendezvous"
The “Yacht Rendezvous” was founded by auto dealers and community leaders Rita and Rick Case and is co-chaired this year by Jessica and Mike Busacca and Carla Taylor. The glamorous two-night event, Nov. 7–8, welcomes yacht aficionados, philanthropists, and Club supporters nationwide. Guests enjoy exclusive yacht tours, silent and live auctions, gourmet meals, and live entertainment, with all funds raised benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.
This year’s Rendezvous will honor NASCAR and IndyCar team owner Felix Sabates for his longstanding support of the Clubs and their mission.
Friday night’s “Yacht Hop” and “White Dinner and Dance Party” feature music by DJ Irie. Will Reeve, currently a “Good Morning America” correspondent, serves as MC for Saturday night’s “Yacht Rendezvous Gala,” headlined by Robin Thicke, whose #1 hit “Blurred Lines” topped charts worldwide. The weekend’s entertainment is proudly sponsored by South Florida Auto Auction of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando Longwood Auto Auction. NFL Hall of Famer and Boys & Girls Club Alum Andre Reed, along with other distinguished professional athletes, will be joining the celebration.
Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.BGCBC.org/events
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)
Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 18 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.
# # #
Jay Juliano
Vision Media, Inc.
+1 754-200-8720
email us here
Yacht Rendezvous Debuts at Pier Sixty-Six, Nov 7 - 8, 2025 - Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.