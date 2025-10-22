The Countdown Is On: 36th Annual 'Yacht Rendezvous' Readies to Debut at Fort Lauderdale's Iconic Pier Sixty-Six

2025 BGCBC Yacht Rendezvous Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale Hosts this Year's "Yacht Rendezvous" Some of the World's Most Exclusive Superyachts Shine at Rendezvous

Pier Sixty-Six unveils its glamorous new look as yachting enthusiasts from around the world gather for the 36th Annual "Boys & Girls Clubs Yacht Rendezvous"

Thanks to the generosity this event inspires, we’re able to serve more than 2,200 Broward County youth every day. When people come together, with a shared commitment, we can truly transform futures.” — Chris Gentile, Co-CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some of the world’s most extravagant superyachts take center stage in Fort Lauderdale this November for the 36th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs “Yacht Rendezvous.” The event, held for years on Fisher Island in Miami, moves to Broward County for the first time in 2025 at its new home, the legendary Pier Sixty-Six, fresh off a $1 billion transformation.The “Yacht Rendezvous” was founded by auto dealers and community leaders Rita and Rick Case and is co-chaired this year by Jessica and Mike Busacca and Carla Taylor. The glamorous two-night event, Nov. 7–8, welcomes yacht aficionados, philanthropists, and Club supporters nationwide. Guests enjoy exclusive yacht tours, silent and live auctions, gourmet meals, and live entertainment, with all funds raised benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.This year’s Rendezvous will honor NASCAR and IndyCar team owner Felix Sabates for his longstanding support of the Clubs and their mission.Friday night’s “Yacht Hop” and “White Dinner and Dance Party” feature music by DJ Irie. Will Reeve, currently a “Good Morning America” correspondent, serves as MC for Saturday night’s “Yacht Rendezvous Gala,” headlined by Robin Thicke, whose #1 hit “Blurred Lines” topped charts worldwide. The weekend’s entertainment is proudly sponsored by South Florida Auto Auction of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando Longwood Auto Auction. NFL Hall of Famer and Boys & Girls Club Alum Andre Reed, along with other distinguished professional athletes, will be joining the celebration.Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.BGCBC.org/events About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 18 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.# # #

Yacht Rendezvous Debuts at Pier Sixty-Six, Nov 7 - 8, 2025 - Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

