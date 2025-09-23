Superyachts Converge on Pier Sixty-Six: Yacht Rendezvous Makes Fort Lauderdale Debut

2025 BGCBC Yacht Rendezvous Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale Hosts this Year's "Yacht Rendezvous" BGCBC "Yacht Rendezvous" Admirals' Club Supporters

36th Annual “Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Yacht Rendezvous” makes move to Broward, attracting luxury yachts, top entertainers and Club supporters

The 'Rendezvous' is one of our premier gatherings with a profound purpose. Thanks to the generosity it inspires, we’re able to serve more than 2,200 youth every day—and truly transform futures.” — Chris Gentile, Co-CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some of the world’s most extravagant superyachts take center stage in Fort Lauderdale this November for the 36th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs “Yacht Rendezvous.” The event, held for years on Fisher Island in Miami, moves to Broward County for the first time in 2025 at its new home, the legendary Pier Sixty-Six , fresh off a $1 billion transformation.The “Yacht Rendezvous” was founded by auto dealers and community leaders Rita and Rick Case and is co-chaired this year by Jessica & Mike Busacca and Carla Taylor. The glamorous two-night event, Nov. 7–8, welcomes yacht aficionados, philanthropists, and Club supporters nationwide. Guests enjoy exclusive yacht tours, silent and live auctions, gourmet meals, and live entertainment, with all funds raised benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.This year’s Rendezvous will honor NASCAR and IndyCar team owner Felix Sabates for his longstanding support of the Clubs and their mission.Friday night’s “Yacht Hop” and “White Dinner and Dance Party” feature music by DJ Irie. This year’s Saturday night “Yacht Rendezvous Gala” headliner is Robin Thicke, whose #1 hit “Blurred Lines” topped charts worldwide. The evening’s entertainment is sponsored by South Florida Auto Auction of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando Longwood Auto Auction.Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.BGCBC.org/events About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 18 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.