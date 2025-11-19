LUXURY YACHTS AND SUPPORTERS SELL OUT PIER SIXTY-SIX VENUE FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY 'YACHT RENDEZVOUS'

2025 BGCBC Yacht Rendezvous 2025 "BGCBG Yacht Rendezvous" Chairs with headliner Robin Thicke (l to r) Terry and Carla Taylor, Thicke, Jessica and Mike Busacca BGCBC Club Members aboard one of the many superyachts at this year's Rendezvous

The 36th Annual “BGCBC Yacht Rendezvous” made its debut at the iconic Pier Sixty-Six, reaffirming its status as South Florida’s premier yachting charity event

We’re humbled by 2025's record turnout. We raised the bar on luxury yachting events in South Florida and raised over $2 million for BGCBC to continue providing life-changing programs for local youth.” — Event co-chair and COO of Fraser Yachts, Mike Busacca.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of guests, including yacht owners, philanthropists, and community leaders from across the country, gathered November 7–8 for an unforgettable weekend of glamour, generosity, and giving back. The 36th Annual " Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Yacht Rendezvous " raised more than $2 million to benefit the local Clubs, which serve thousands of local youth each day.Originally founded by Rita and Rick Case along with Ken Denison, this year’s Rendezvous was co-chaired by Jessica and Mike Busacca and Carla Taylor, and Honorary Chair, Felix Sabates.Guests enjoyed two nights of exclusive yacht tours, gourmet dining, live and silent auctions, and world-class entertainment. Friday’s Yacht Hop and White Dinner and Dance Party featured beats by DJ Irie, while Saturday night’s Yacht Rendezvous Gala was emceed by Good Morning America correspondent, Will Reeve and headlined by Robin Thicke, whose electrifying performance capped off the weekend. Entertainment was sponsored by long-time supporters, South Florida Auto Auction of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando Longwood Auto Auction. NFL Hall of Famer and Boys & Girls Clubs of America alum, Andre Reed joined fellow professional athletes and other celebs for the celebration.With its spectacular new home at Pier Sixty-Six and unmatched guest experience, the Yacht Rendezvous has once again proven why it’s regarded as the can’t-miss luxury yachting event in South Florida.Learn more about future events and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County’s mission at http://www.BGCBC.org About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 18 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.

2025 Yacht Rendezvous Sneak Peek

