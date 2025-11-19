LUXURY YACHTS AND SUPPORTERS SELL OUT PIER SIXTY-SIX VENUE FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF BROWARD COUNTY 'YACHT RENDEZVOUS'
2025 "BGCBG Yacht Rendezvous" Chairs with headliner Robin Thicke (l to r) Terry and Carla Taylor, Thicke, Jessica and Mike Busacca
The 36th Annual “BGCBC Yacht Rendezvous” made its debut at the iconic Pier Sixty-Six, reaffirming its status as South Florida’s premier yachting charity event
Originally founded by Rita and Rick Case along with Ken Denison, this year’s Rendezvous was co-chaired by Jessica and Mike Busacca and Carla Taylor, and Honorary Chair, Felix Sabates.
Guests enjoyed two nights of exclusive yacht tours, gourmet dining, live and silent auctions, and world-class entertainment. Friday’s Yacht Hop and White Dinner and Dance Party featured beats by DJ Irie, while Saturday night’s Yacht Rendezvous Gala was emceed by Good Morning America correspondent, Will Reeve and headlined by Robin Thicke, whose electrifying performance capped off the weekend. Entertainment was sponsored by long-time supporters, South Florida Auto Auction of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando Longwood Auto Auction. NFL Hall of Famer and Boys & Girls Clubs of America alum, Andre Reed joined fellow professional athletes and other celebs for the celebration.
With its spectacular new home at Pier Sixty-Six and unmatched guest experience, the Yacht Rendezvous has once again proven why it’s regarded as the can’t-miss luxury yachting event in South Florida.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)
Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 18 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.
