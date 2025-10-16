Nancy Mangano's Latest Natalie North Novel 'Running Stop Signs' Wins Best Fiction at Paris International Book Festival

Running Stop Signs – A Natalie North Novel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Nancy Mangano has received the Best Fiction award from the Paris International Book Festival 2024 for her latest murder mystery novel, "Running Stop Signs – A Natalie North Novel." The book, published in August 2024, is the fourth installment in Mangano's popular series featuring stylish private investigator Natalie North.

The recognition from the Paris International Book Festival adds to a growing list of accolades for the novel, which also received first-runner up honors from the Los Angeles Book Festival 2025 in the genre-based category and an Honorable Mention from the Hollywood Book Festival 2025.

Mangano, who holds degrees in Communications and Criminal Justice, has created a unique niche in the mystery genre by combining crime-solving narratives with fashion-forward elements. Her protagonist, Natalie North, is a private investigator who solves crimes while maintaining impeccable style. The Natalie North murder mystery series includes four novels: "A Passion for Prying," "Murder Can Be Messy," "Deadly Decisions," and the latest release, "Running Stop Signs."

Each book in the series has garnered critical recognition. "A Passion for Prying" received the Best Book of the Year/Murder Mystery from Books and Authors and the Best Murder Mystery from the Los Angeles Book Festival. "Murder Can Be Messy" was named Best Book of the Year/Murder Mystery from Books and Authors. "Deadly Decisions" earned Best Book of the Year/Fiction from the New York Book Festival and Best Book of the Year/Murder Mystery from the Hollywood Book Festival.

Beyond her work as a novelist, Mangano has established herself as a screenwriter with three feature film screenplays to her credit: "Pretties on the Prowl" (comedy/thriller), "Fatal Forgiveness" (drama), and "Rod Stewart: Every Picture Tells a Story" (biopic). She also founded and edits Nancy Marie Mangano Style, a global online magazine covering fashion, beauty, and lifestyle topics.

Mangano's multifaceted career has earned her numerous honors, including the Best of Anaheim Award for ten consecutive years (2015-2025) and induction into the City of Anaheim Business Hall of Fame as an author and fashion journalist. Her professional background includes work at the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Department and internships at major television stations KCBS-TV and KNBC-TV.

The author's latest novel and complete book series are available for purchase, with each book designed to be read as a standalone story while contributing to the larger Natalie North narrative.

About Nancy Mangano

Nancy Mangano is a novelist, screenwriter, and fashion journalist based in Orange County, California. She is the author of the Natalie North murder mystery book series and founder of the global online magazine Nancy Marie Mangano Style. With degrees in Communications and Criminal Justice, Mangano has blended her love of writing with her interest in law enforcement to create her unique brand of fashion-forward mystery novels. Her work has received multiple honors from prestigious book festivals, and she has been inducted into the City of Anaheim Business Hall of Fame.

