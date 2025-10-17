Lizo Tax Consulting Brings 17 Years of IRS Expertise and International Tax Experience to Individual and Business Clients

Rhymus Lizo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lizo Tax Consulting, a tax advisory firm specializing in IRS negotiations, audit defense, and expatriate tax services, continues to expand its comprehensive tax solutions for individuals and businesses seeking expert guidance in complex tax matters.

Founded by Rhymus Lizo, EA, an IRS Enrolled Agent with over 17 years of experience in tax advisory services, the firm has established a track record of saving taxpayers millions of dollars through strategic IRS negotiations and resolution strategies. Lizo brings unique international tax expertise from his previous role as a staff member at the United Nations, where he served in multiple positions including the UN Tax Unit.

The firm has prepared thousands of tax returns spanning various categories, including complex individual filings, small business returns, corporate tax compliance, and specialized U.S. expatriate tax cases. Lizo Tax Consulting serves a diverse client base including business owners, investors, contractors, and Americans living abroad.

As an IRS Enrolled Agent, Rhymus Lizo holds the highest credential awarded by the Internal Revenue Service, authorizing him to represent taxpayers before the IRS in all tax matters. This designation, combined with his extensive background in international tax matters from his UN experience, positions the firm to handle both domestic and international tax complexities.

The firm's services encompass tax audit defense, IRS negotiations, tax return preparation, and specialized expatriate tax solutions. With a focus on maximizing savings while ensuring compliance, Lizo Tax Consulting aims to protect clients' financial futures through personalized tax strategies.

