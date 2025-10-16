Digital Marketing Firm Releases Growth Framework After Client Case Study Shows 400%+ Revenue Increase

7 Figure Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Figure Marketing has released its 7F Growth System, a structured marketing framework the agency says helped multiple small business clients exceed six-figure revenue within 12 months of implementation.

The system addresses a persistent challenge in small business: According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 45% of small businesses fail within the first five years of operation, with many citing inadequate marketing systems and inconsistent revenue as contributing factors.

The 7F Growth System integrates brand development, web design, search engine optimization, paid advertising, and customer retention automation into a single framework. The company reports that early adopters have seen measurable improvements in lead generation and conversion rates.

"We developed this system after working with highly talented business owners who had remarkable products but lacked strategic marketing infrastructure," said Christian Tilman, co-founder and CEO of 7 Figure Marketing. "The framework standardizes what previously required multiple agencies into a single process and system that's easier for small businesses to maintain."

It all started when one small local service business had laid off their last employee. That business was profitable within 11 months of implementing the system. 7 Figure Marketing took that framework and continued to expand it to what it is today.

The framework follows a five-phase methodology: diagnostic assessment of existing marketing systems, strategic planning tailored to business goals, infrastructure deployment including website and advertising systems, automation of customer follow-up processes, and ongoing optimization based on performance data.

7 Figure Marketing, founded by Christian Tilman and Austin Moen, works primarily with small to mid-sized businesses in service industries. The agency focuses on local businesses generating between $50,000 and $200,000 in annual revenue.

