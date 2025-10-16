ADOT to host Oct. 21 virtual meeting about next SR 24 improvements

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 21, to provide an update and answer questions about an upcoming project to add lanes and other improvements to State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Ironwood Drive in the Southeast Valley.

The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can attend using this Zoom link: bit.ly/StateRoute24 (meeting ID: 848 4394 6696; passcode: 667066). Attendees also can listen to the meeting in English by calling 833.548.0276.

As part of the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), the SR 24 Improvement Project is scheduled to start in fall 2026. The primary elements of the project are:

Widening SR 24 by two lanes in each direction between Loop 202 and Williams Field Road and by one lane in each direction between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive

Building new freeway bridges over Williams Field, Crismon, Signal Butte and Meridian roads

Constructing a diverging diamond interchange connecting SR 24 and Ironwood Drive

Widening Loop 202 by one lane near its interchange with SR 24

Adding new ramps to provide improved connections between Loop 202 and Ellsworth Road

If you are not able to attend the virtual meeting, information will be posted on the project website starting Oct. 17. Following the meeting, a recording of the event also will be posted on the website.

This project is funded in part through Proposition 479, the dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2024. It is included in the Regional Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Investment Plan (RSTIIP) and managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).

As the metropolitan planning organization for the Maricopa County region, MAG plans and allocates funding for the regional transportation system, while ADOT is responsible for designing and building the regional freeway projects in the MAG plan.