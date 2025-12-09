ADOT shares ‘Know Snow’ tips for winter driving

PHOENIX – With cooler temperatures finally arriving in Arizona and some parts of the state already seeing snowfall, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Yes, Arizona experiences winter. Did you know that Flagstaff, at an elevation of approximately 7,000 feet, is one of the snowiest cities in the United States?

To handle that snow and keep highways safe and open, ADOT’s 400 snowplow operators have been preparing themselves and our fleet of 200 snowplows and stand ready to respond when winter storms arrive.

We’re ready for winter and now is a good time for Arizonans to get their vehicles, and themselves, prepared for driving in winter weather.

Check and ensure your vehicle is in good working order, paying special attention to the heater, car battery, headlights, taillights, windshield wipers and tire pressure. Because travel delays and vehicle breakdowns can happen unexpectedly, pack a travel kit that includes warm blankets, jackets, gloves, scarves, food, water, prescription medication, a flashlight and a fully charged cell phone. A full list of items and additional safe winter driving tips can be found at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Before traveling, plan your route in advance. Real-time traffic conditions can be found at az511.gov or the AZ511 app (download for free on Apple or Android) and drivers can access the state highway camera system and view road conditions.

If you encounter a snowplow, remember: The snowplow is working to clear the highway of ice and snow. Give snowplows the space they need to do their work: leave at least four car-lengths of space between you and the plow, do not tailgate, and never attempt to pass the plow.

Before snowstorms, ADOT snowplow operators will lay down deicer and work around the clock when snowstorms hit to remove ice and snow. In the 2024-2025 winter season, ADOT snowplows covered just over 615,000 miles on state highways, clearing them of snow and ice.

Finally, when winter storms hit and your travel isn’t necessary, it’s safest to delay your plans and wait it out. Drivers who choose to travel during winter storms should be prepared to spend extra time on the roads