Aker BioMarine Concludes First Ever Vitality Month 2025
A global celebration of nutritional innovation united industry experts to share health and wellness insights
Vitality Month featured a series of seminars, expert panels, and networking sessions focused on four key health areas including healthy aging, inner beauty, weight management, and vitality. Each event combined cutting-edge scientific presentations with real-world insights from ingredient innovators and industry leaders.
At the core of the discussions was Superba Krill oil, Aker BioMarine’s flagship ingredient, known for its unique combination of omega-3s EPA & DHA, phospholipids, choline, and astaxanthin. Alongside this, participants explored the latest science behind a variety of functional ingredients, ranging from polyphenols to advanced nutraceuticals.
Highlights of Vitality Month 2025:
• London, Barcelona, and Paris: “Glow Inside Out” sessions on women’s wellness and inner beauty.
• Reus, Oslo, São Paulo, Madrid, Antwerp, and Istanbul: “Advancing Weight Management and Healthy Aging” events showcasing new research, ingredient science, and industry applications.
• Collaborations with more than 20 partner companies and research institutions, including Sirio, Gelita, Kaneka, AstaReal, Favea, Biostile, Grow in Health, Balchem, Lycored, and many more.
“We are proud of the success of this first edition of Vitality Month, which created a space for science-driven dialogue and collaboration across the global nutraceutical industry,” said Mercè Piñol del Olmo, SVP Sales Human Health Ingredients EMEA & LATAM at Aker BioMarine. “It has been a unique opportunity to connect research, innovation, and market perspectives for the future of the industry.”
With its strong attendance and enthusiastic participation, the inaugural Vitality Month has laid the foundation for an annual gathering point where science, innovation, and business in nutrition come together to inspire a healthier future.
About Aker BioMarine
Aker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba Krill® Oil, Lysoveta®, Revervia®, and PL+™, as well as the consumer brand, Kori® Krill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION® (reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory® (a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com.
