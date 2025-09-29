Aker BioMarine’s Second Annual Krill Oil Week Promotes Consumer Education

Aker BioMarine Launches Second Annual Krill Oil Week to Support Brands in Educating Consumers About the Benefits of Krill Oil

Company Partners with Leading Brands to Highlight Science, Sustainability, and the Role of Krill Oil in Supporting Heart Health, Starting World Heart Day (9/29)

Consumer awareness of omega-3 sources and their unique benefits is low. This initiative ensures people receive the knowledge to make informed health choices while supporting a healthier planet.” — Cashtyn Lovan, Marketing & Business Development Director, Aker BioMarine

LYSAKER , NORWAY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine , a global leader in sustainable krill oil, today announced the start of its second annual Krill Oil Week, a North America–wide initiative running from September 29th (World Heart Day) through October 5th. This year’s focus is on empowering consumers with knowledge about how krill oil as a unique omega-3 source for overall health.While many people are familiar with omega-3s, fewer understand that they are all not the same. Krill oil provides essential nutrients in a distinctive form that the body absorbs efficiently, with clinically supported benefits for heart, brain, joint, and overall health. Krill Oil Week aims to bridge that knowledge gap by offering accessible education around the science, sustainability, and wellness benefits of krill oil.“Consumer understanding of the different omega-3 sources and their unique benefits is still low,” said Cashtyn Lovan, Marketing & Business Development Director, Aker BioMarine. “Through this initiative, we want to make sure people have the information they need to make educated choices for their health and for the planet.”To amplify this message, Aker BioMarine and participating brands are collectively driving educational campaigns, social media outreach and online promotions, all supported by KrillOil.com, an unbranded consumer education hub. The platform provides guidance on omega-3 science, product quality standards, sustainability practices, and how krill oil fits into a balanced approach to nutrition.Throughout Krill Oil Week 2025, consumers can expect to receive promotional discounts from top trusted brands and educational content on how krill oil supports long-term heart, brain, and joint health while reinforcing sustainable choices for the oceans.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

