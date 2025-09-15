Aker BioMarine Shines Spotlight on Brain and Body Health Innovation at Vitafoods Asia 2025

Visit Booth N31 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok to Learn More!

At Vitafoods Asia 2025, we are excited to showcase our sustainable, science-backed marine ingredient portfolio—crafted to drive innovation and inspire the future of nutrition in Southeast Asia.” — Ross Norris, General Manager Asia Pacific, Aker BioMarine.

LYSAKER , NORWAY, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine Human Health Ingredients (AKBM HHI) is pleased to announce its presence at Vitafoods Asia 2025, unveiling next-generation innovation and science that redefines healthy aging—from head to toe and inside out. This year, the company is placing a strong emphasis on brain, muscle, and skin health, as well as vitality, and comprehensive wellness, highlighting its ingredient portfolio including Superba KrillOil, the leading krill oil ingredient brand; Revervia, a new marine source of omega-3 from algae; and Lysoveta, a breakthrough new ingredient for brain health and the first and only commercially available lyso-phosphatidylcholine (LPC) on the market.New Weight Loss/Muscle Mass Study Revealed at Vitafoods AsiaAs interest in weight-loss drugs like GLP-1 agonists grows, so does the need for companion solutions that prevent muscle loss. A new study from the University of Glasgow, published in Obesity, shows that krill oil (Superba Boost) can help preserve muscle mass and strength during alternate-day fasting—a common issue in rapid weight loss. Participants who supplemented with krill oil while fasting lost a significantly greater proportion of fat mass relative to muscle mass (96% fat loss vs. 4% muscle loss) compared to the placebo group (73% fat loss vs. 27% muscle loss), indicating that krill oil may help support healthy, sustainable weight loss and preserve lean muscle during weight loss.The Future of Algae in Southeast AsiaAlgae-based omega-3s are rapidly gaining traction in Southeast Asia, driven by growing demand for both dietary and environmental benefits. To meet this shift, Aker BioMarine has introduced Revervia a premium algae oil with the highest natural concentration of DHA omega-3 on the market. Naturally rich in DHA (up to 60%, the highest from algae), Revervia delivers effective supplementation in its natural triglyceride form—without the need for molecular processing. This ensures a clean, pure, and natural omega-3 source that resonates with today’s health-conscious and plant-forward consumers.For brands, Revervia offers a powerful opportunity to differentiate and capture new audiences.Lysoveta Named Finalist for Cognitive Health Innovation at Vitafoods AsiaLysoveta has been shortlisted for Ingredient of the Year: Mind and Mood in the 2025 NutraIngredients Asia Awards—recognizing top innovations in cognitive support. Selected for its scientific rigor, quality, and relevance in the Asia-Pacific market, Lysoveta stands out in this newly introduced category spotlighting mental wellness. Winners will be announced at Vitafoods Asia.“At Vitafoods Asia 2025, we are excited to showcase our sustainable, science-backed marine ingredient portfolio—crafted to drive innovation and inspire the future of nutrition in Southeast Asia and beyond,” said Ross Norris, General Manager Asia Pacific. “Our marine ingredients empower brands to stand out in beauty, cognitive health, and vitality, as well as in the established areas of heart and joint health. The future lies in targeted solutions for improving healthspan and we are excited to discuss what’s next.”Where to Find UsJoin Aker BioMarine (Booth N31) at Vitafoods Asia 2025, Sept 17–19 in Bangkok, to explore ingredient innovation, product concepts, and partnership opportunities in Southeast Asia. Discover how Aker BioMarine is paving the future in health and wellness.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, and our business model focusses on investing in science to validate the superior delivery of omega-3 benefits possible by krill oil. Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

