ArcStone Launches New Website for Dream of Wild Health, Latest Recipient of the Unleash the Good Grant

Dream of Wild Health's mission beautifully aligns with our values as a B Corp and our belief in technology as a force for good. We’re honored to help amplify their story and support their impact.” — Lisa Hirst Carnes

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArcStone , a Minneapolis-based digital agency and Certified B Corporation, is proud to announce the launch of a new website for Dream of Wild Health , the latest recipient of the Unleash the Good Grant.The Unleash the Good Grant is ArcStone’s initiative that provides a nonprofit organization with pro bono digital services, including website design, development, and digital marketing support. The grant embodies ArcStone’s mission to “unleash the good that’s possible when technology and purpose meet.” Each year, the program supports one mission-driven organization that is creating meaningful change in their community.Dream of Wild Health (DWH) is a Native-led nonprofit dedicated to restoring health and well-being in the Native community by recovering knowledge of and access to healthy Indigenous foods, medicines, and lifeways. The new website, designed and developed by ArcStone, reflects DWH’s deep commitment to cultural preservation, youth empowerment, and food sovereignty.The new site highlights Dream of Wild Health’s programs, events, and stories through an engaging, accessible design. Built with a focus on usability and storytelling, the website allows supporters to learn about Indigenous food systems, get involved in programming, and donate to sustain DWH’s vital work.Now in its second year, ArcStone’s Unleash the Good Grant has supported a range of nonprofits across sectors, from environmental stewardship to community health, helping them strengthen their digital presence and better connect with the people they serve.To learn more about the Unleash the Good Grant and previous recipients, visit www.arcstone.com/unleash-the-good About ArcStoneArcStone is a Minneapolis-based digital agency dedicated to helping mission-driven organizations amplify their impact online. As a Certified B Corporation and majority women-owned business, ArcStone specializes in web design, development, and digital marketing with a focus on accessibility, sustainability, and social good.About Dream of Wild HealthDream of Wild Health is a Native-led nonprofit dedicated to restoring health and well-being in the Native community by recovering knowledge of and access to healthy Indigenous foods, medicines, and lifeways. Learn more at www.dreamofwildhealth.org

