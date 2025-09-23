ArcStone Launches Insi, a Groundbreaking Accessibility Plugin for WordPress

Insi ArcStone

ArcStone launches Insi, a WordPress plugin that simplifies accessibility by scanning, flagging & fixing issues right inside WordPress.

We created Insi because we saw a gap in the market for a tool that brings insight and simplicity to web accessibility, especially for those working within WordPress.” — Nicholas Longtin

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArcStone , a digital agency and certified B Corp committed to building a more inclusive web, is proud to announce the launch of Insi , an intuitive new accessibility plugin designed for WordPress users. Built by designers and developers who prioritize accessibility in every project, Insi empowers web teams to identify, flag, and resolve accessibility issues—right within the WordPress environment.Unlike accessibility overlays that temporarily mask issues without fixing them, Insi addresses problems at their source. Users can scan website pages for both critical and potential accessibility violations, evaluate compliance with the latest WCAG standards , and resolve issues—all in one place. The tool is designed to streamline workflows for web designers, developers, website editors and project managers.Key Features of Insi:-Cloud based accessibility scanning that doesn’t impact website performance-Review both published and draft content for accessibility issues-Scan pages one at a time or in bulk-Actionable insights and guidance for issue resolution-No need to switch between tabs or third-party platforms-Progress reporting and sitewide audit statisticsArcStone is actively implementing Insi across client projects to uphold strict accessibility standards. This plugin embodies the agency’s larger mission to create a more inclusive and equitable web for all users, regardless of ability.“Too many tools in the marketplace promise compliance but fail to deliver lasting change,” added Longtin. “ Insi is different—it’s built by people who do this work every day, for people who care about getting accessibility right.”Insi is now available for use in WordPress websites. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.insihub.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.