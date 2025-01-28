ArcStone Celebrates the Launch of The Link’s New Website Through the Unleash the Good® Grant Program

ArcStone announces Unleash the Good® Grant!

ArcStone launches The Link’s new website through the Unleash the Good® Grant program.

We are honored to partner with organizations like The Link that work tirelessly to improve lives and create tangible, measurable impact in the community.” — David Carnes

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArcStone, a leading web design and digital marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new website for The Link, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting youth experiencing homelessness, poverty, and exploitation. This website redesign was made possible through ArcStone’s Unleash the GoodGrant program, which provides 501(c)3 organizations with modern, accessible, and impactful website designs to further their missions.Valued at $15,000, the Unleash the Good Grantenabled The Link to elevate its online presence, making it easier for the organization to connect with supporters, share critical resources, and amplify its social impact. The redesigned website, now live at thelinkmn.org , features user-friendly navigation, improved accessibility, and a modern design that reflects The Link’s commitment to empowering the community.The Unleash the Good Grantprogram, spearheaded by ArcStone, supports 501(c)3 organizations that demonstrate a commitment to improving lives through projects with quantifiable goals. By providing access to professional website design and development services, the program strengthens nonprofits’ digital foundations, allowing them to better communicate their mission and connect with those they serve.The Link is one of several nonprofit organizations to benefit from the Unleash the Good Grant. Their redesigned website will play a key role in streamlining services, increasing awareness of their programs, and fostering community engagement.To learn more about the Unleash the Good Grantprogram or to apply, visit ArcStone.com About ArcStoneArcStone is a certified B Corp with over 25 years of experience helping nonprofits and mission-driven organizations create meaningful digital experiences. Specializing in web design, marketing, hosting, and support services, ArcStone is committed to making the world a better place through sustainable and accessible design practices.About The LinkFounded in 1991, The Link works to support youth and families experiencing homelessness, poverty, and exploitation. Through a variety of innovative programs and services, The Link empowers young people to overcome barriers and achieve stability. To learn more, visit thelinkmn.org.

