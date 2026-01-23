TIPS TO PREPARE YOUR HOME FOR WINTER WEATHER

(334) 269-3550

1/23/2026

Wintery conditions often create a high risk of damage to your roof, interior and plumbing.

As a winter storm is forecast to sweep through much of Alabama over the weekend and early next week, now is the time to prepare and reduce your risk of weather-related damage.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners and the Alabama Department of Insurance remind you to review your insurance policies and consider these tips.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Snow and Ice: Snow and ice accumulation can make tree limbs snap off and fall onto houses or power lines. Heavy snow and ice can also cause unseen structural damage.

Additionally, ice dams can cause interior water damage after the storm. Ice dams occur when heavy snow melts and then refreezes due to improper attic insulation. The ice from this refreezing works its way under the shingles of the home, which then melts due to warm attic air and causes interior water damage.

Below Freezing Temperatures: Pipes can freeze and break in extreme temperatures. Interior and exterior pipes, such as irrigation lines and garden hoses still attached to the home, are all at risk. If you live in a typically warm area, your interior pipes may not be well insulated and may not withstand rare below freezing temperatures.

WAYS TO PROTECT YOUR HOME

Prune Trees and Clear Gutters. Look at the trees around your property and cut back branches or stems that are dead, dying, diseased or broken. Clearing the debris from your gutters will help prevent ice dams by allowing meltwater to drain freely. Use a safe and secure ladder when removing leaves and debris from gutters or contact a professional to assist you.

Protect Your Pipes. To minimize the risk of frozen and cracked pipes, detach garden hoses from your home before freezing weather begins and properly winterize your home and irrigation systems. To protect interior pipes, leave your faucet running with a slight drip and open the cabinet doors under your sinks. This allows water to keep moving through interior pipes, reducing the chances of freezing, and it also allows warm air to circulate around your plumbing lines.

Insurance policies often cover the resulting water damage when frozen pipes burst if the homeowner has taken reasonable steps to maintain the pipes and keep them from freezing.

Policies generally require homeowners to maintain the home at a minimum temperature or shut off the water supply if the home is vacant.

If your insurance company determines you neglected your plumbing system by not taking preventative measures to avoid freezing, the damage from a burst pipe may not be covered.

Insulate and Ventilate. Evaluate the insulation and ventilation (roof or soffit vents) in your attic, keeping the warm air in your home and out of your attic. Keeping the attic air cold can help minimize the freeze/thaw cycle which causes ice dams. You’ll also save energy and reduce your heating and air conditioning bills. By adding roof and soffit vents it can provide proper ventilation and insulation and help to prevent ice dams.

If You Sustain Damage



Your first instinct may be to clean up, but it's important to have an accurate account of the damage for your insurance company when you file a claim. First, document all losses. Take photos or video and make a list of the damages.

After thoroughly documenting, make temporary repairs to avoid further damage to your home.

Insurance will typically reimburse the cost of these repairs as part of your claim, assuming the loss was covered. Keep a record of all receipts.

Most insurance companies have a time requirement for reporting a claim, so contact your agent or company as soon as possible.

If you have questions, our Consumer Services division is here to help. Call us Monday through Friday at 334-241-4141 in central Alabama or 1-800-433-3966 statewide.

