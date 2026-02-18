ALDOI RECOVERS $3.8 MILLION FOR ALABAMA INSURANCE CONSUMERS

(334) 269-3550

The Alabama Department of Insurance recovered more than $3.8 million for insurance consumers in 2025.

The recovered money came through complaint resolutions handled by the Consumer Services division and is above and beyond what carriers originally offered policyholders to settle claims. The amounts are based on formal complaints filed with the department by Alabama insurance consumers.

The Consumer Services division helps Alabamians understand their insurance and works with insurance companies to settle customer disputes about coverage as needed.

The division handled more than 8,800 complaints and inquiries in 2025.

If you are facing an insurance issue, first contact your insurer and try to resolve the situation. If you are not satisfied, please contact Consumer Services at 1-800-433-3966 or file an online complaint at www.aldoi.gov.



