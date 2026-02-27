ELIGIBLE ALABAMA STATE FARM CUSTOMERS TO RECEIVE SHARE OF $135 MILLION DIVIDEND

(334) 269-3550

2/27/2026

Eligible State Farm auto policyholders in Alabama will receive an average rebate of $114 following the company’s approval of a nationwide dividend payout.

The State Farm Board of Directors authorized the dividend to holders of Private Passenger Auto (PPA) Voluntary Preferred policies. The total dividend share adds up to $135 million in Alabama.

“The special dividend is welcome relief to Alabama drivers at time when families are watching their wallets closely,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler. “We appreciate State Farm’s commitment to lowering costs for their customers.”

The dividend is available to customers with a policy in place as of December 31, 2025, and will be distributed this summer.

