Camelot Secure CEO Stan Oliver Named One of The Daily Record’s 2025 Most Admired CEOs

Stan Oliver Named One of The Daily Record’s 2025 Most Admired CEOs

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot Secure, a revolutionary cybersecurity company, today announced that its CEO, Stan Oliver, has been named one of The Daily Record’s 2025 Most Admired CEOs in the category of Private Company with 50 or Fewer Employees. Oliver earned this recognition for his visionary leadership, groundbreaking innovations in proactive cybersecurity, and steadfast commitment to diversity and workforce development—qualities that continue to shape Camelot Secure’s growth and industry impact.The Most Admired CEOs award honors talented business leaders, higher education executives, and nonprofit directors across Maryland whose vision, professional accomplishments, and community service inspire those around them. Honorees are selected by an independent panel of judges, with three-time winners inducted into the program’s Circle of Leadership.“The 2025 Most Admired CEOs are extraordinary leaders. They have impressive resumes, work to lead their companies to success, and are truly admired by their peers, teams, and in the community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “They help to grow the next generation of leaders in Maryland by empowering those who work for them, those they work with on community boards, and through mentoring. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize these outstanding CEOs.”Oliver’s recognition reflects a career defined by both innovation and inclusivity. Since founding Camelot Secure in 2022, he has spearheaded pioneering work in Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting, Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing, and Threat Detection & Incident Response. Under his leadership, the company has also developed award-winning tools like its AI-driven CMMC compliance solution, Myrddin, which integrates Natural Language Processing and Generative AI to streamline gap assessments.Beyond technology, Oliver is currently employing 284 veterans and is dedicated to promoting diversity and fostering workforce development. Camelot Secure actively recruits from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tribal and Hispanic communities, and women-owned organizations. The company also advocates for investment in economically depressed areas to expand opportunities and talent pipelines. Internally, Oliver fosters a mentorship-driven, mission-focused culture that empowers diverse teams to achieve both professional and organizational goals.In addition to this latest honor, Oliver was also named a 2025 Influential Marylander in the Technology category by The Daily Record. He and Camelot Secure have received numerous additional awards in the past year, including the Security Innovator Award, Fortress Cybersecurity Award, Cybersecurity Excellence Award, and recognition as CEO of the Year by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.The 2025 Most Admired CEOs will be honored at a celebration on November 3, 2025, at the Hilton BWI in Linthicum Heights, MD. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with networking, followed by the awards program at 5:30 p.m. and a dessert reception at 6:30 p.m.About The Daily RecordThe Daily Record is a digital-first, daily news media company focused on law, government, and business at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year in a variety of industries, including Power Lists. The Daily Record hosts 11 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. These events include Maryland’s Top 100 Women, Most Admired CEOs, Influential Marylanders, Health Care Heroes, Icon Honors, and more. The Daily Record’s Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting and email marketing, among other services. The Daily Record, with 137 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective—proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer cutting-edge solutions like persistent APT hunt tools and attack surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.com.###Source: BridgeView Marketing Cybersecurity PR

