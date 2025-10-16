Interested in teaching hunter education? Attend new instructor orientation in Jerome Nov. 22

Idaho Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region is seeking new volunteer hunter education instructors to help ensure that the newest generation of Idaho hunters has a thorough understanding of safety, ethics, and conservation.

New instructor orientation

The Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome will host an orientation meeting on November 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The orientation will explain the instructor certification process, as well as how to organize classes, use lesson plans and effective teaching techniques, select meeting sites, how to order supplies and how to register students.

Hunter education instructors are key to the future of Idaho's hunting heritage.

To teach hunter education in Idaho, an instructor must be certified by Fish and Game.

Instructors can specialize in hunting, bowhunting and/or trapping.

“The backbone of Idaho's hunter education training effort rests on the volunteer instructors, who give their time, passion and energy to the program,” said Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game's Hunter Education Program Coordinator, “our goal is to help lighten the load on our current volunteers by recruiting new instructors and providing additional classes needed to satisfy a growing demand in students.”

Despite the availability of an online hunter education course, many students prefer the interaction and expertise of an experienced hunter as an instructor, and in-person classes remain in high demand throughout the state.

Instructor requirements

Be at least 18 years old

Be knowledgeable about sporting firearms, wildlife and hunting.

Pass a background check which includes fingerprinting

For more information or to register for the instructor orientation class, contact TanaRae Alberti, Magic Valley Region’s Volunteer Services Coordinator at (208) 324-4359.