Isaac Health Named to the 2025 CB Insights’ List of the 50 Most Promising Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CB Insights today named Isaac Health , a leading health technology company for brain health and dementia care, to its seventh annual Digital Health 50, showcasing the 50 most promising private digital health companies in the world.“The 2025 Digital Health 50 winners are high-momentum companies poised to define the next era of healthcare,” said Ellen Knapp, Principal Analyst at CB Insights. “This year’s cohort is advancing the shift from reactive to proactive care, developing AI solutions tailored to healthcare's unique regulatory environment, and addressing critical sector-wide challenges from care access to provider burnout and workforce shortages.”“We’re honored to be recognized by CB Insights among this year’s most promising digital health innovators in care delivery,” said Julius Bruch, MD, PhD, CEO and co-founder at Isaac Health. “Our mission at Isaac is to transform how neurological and cognitive conditions like Alzheimer’s disease are diagnosed and treated. We’re proud to be recognized in the category of neurology, which reinforces the growing importance of innovative neurology care models that are person-centered and built for the realities of an aging population.”Isaac Health offers an AI-enabled brain health platform that combines expert clinical care with scalable digital infrastructure, including patented AI screening capabilities, to detect, diagnose, and manage dementia from home. With dementia patients waiting an average of 36 months for an appointment, many are losing crucial time for preventive care for cognitive decline and preservation of independence.Isaac Health has stepped in to fill this critical gap of care for the aging Baby Boomer population, identifying patients with different cognitive and brain health conditions and pairing them with a team of specialists that offers center-of-excellence level care in weeks – not months – resulting in 73 percent of patients reporting improved neurocognitive function over the course of six months. The company raised $10.5 million in Series A funding in August, bringing the total funding to date to $16.3 million and enabling Isaac Health to expand its partnerships with health plans, such as Independence Blue Cross (IBX) and Troy Medicare, to make specialist dementia care more accessible.Quick facts on the 2025 Digital Health 50:• The 50 winners span categories such as care delivery, revenue cycle management, drug discovery & development, and diagnostics.• This year's cohort is deploying AI across a wide variety of use cases, with notable adoption of agentic AI, voice AI, and automated provider workflows.• Collectively raised $2B in equity funding in 2025 YTD (as of 10/14/2025).• 52% are early-stage companies (seed/angel or Series A funding).• Established 140+ business relationships since 2024 with industry leaders including Cleveland Clinic, IBM, and Novartis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.