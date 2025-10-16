Branded Hospitality Media Drops Hospitality Hangout Episode Featuring Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack

The Hospitality Hangout: Where the Insiders Hang Branded Hospitality Logo

Branded Hospitality Media releases a new Hospitality Hangout episode with Shake Shack CEO Rob Lynch on leadership, hustle, and culture.

Rob’s story is what hospitality is all about — grit, gratitude, and growth. His leadership reminds us that culture and community are the true ingredients of success.” — Michael Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media has released a new episode of The Hospitality Hangout podcast featuring Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack, in an inspiring and unfiltered conversation about leadership, hustle, and the culture behind one of the most iconic brands in modern dining.Now in its 14th season and reaching over 100,000 monthly listeners, The Hospitality Hangout continues to spotlight the voices shaping the future of hospitality.In the episode, titled “Never Trust a Skinny CEO: Rob Lynch on Hustle, Culture, and Community,” hosts Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling dive into Rob’s career journey — from washing dishes and delivering pizzas to leading global restaurant brands. Lynch shares how those early lessons shaped his approach to leadership, emphasizing humility, work ethic, and the importance of surrounding yourself with great people.The discussion explores how Shake Shack continues to evolve while staying true to its roots in hospitality, innovation, and guest experience. Lynch talks about the brand’s focus on growth, culture, and community, sharing how he’s working to empower teams, nurture talent, and balance operational excellence with creativity and heart.“Leadership is about service — to your team, your guests, and your community,” said Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack. “If you stay hungry and humble, you’ll always find ways to make a positive impact.”“I’ve believed from day one that hospitality is more than food — it’s connection, culture, and community,” said Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality. “Rob embodies that balance of drive and authenticity that defines this industry, and this episode gives listeners a front-row seat to his leadership playbook.”The episode delivers candid insights into what it means to build a purpose-driven brand in a competitive landscape—where growth and gratitude go hand in hand—and continues Branded Media’s mission of amplifying the stories behind hospitality’s most dynamic leaders.Tune in on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Youtube Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts. https://www.thehospitalityhangout.com/rob-lynch-shake-shack-ceo-hustle-culture/

