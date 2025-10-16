Near 400 students and teachers from UTM volunteer at National Games; UTM Student selected as Oath Representative

MACAU, October 16 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) has nearly 400 students and teachers as volunteers for the National Games, showcasing the spirit of Macao’s youth engaging in national events and serving the community. Among them, student Chen Qian was selected as the volunteer representative and delivered the official oath during the volunteer inauguration ceremony, exemplifying the outstanding qualities of UTM students.

Chen expressed after the ceremony, “I was deeply honoured to have been selected as the volunteer representative to take the oath on stage. This had instilled in me a strong sense of responsibility. Witnessing everyone’s smiles had been incredibly fulfilling. I would continue to help through action and, alongside fellow volunteers, contribute to the success of the National Games and to Macao, striving to make our community a better place.”

UTM places strong emphasis on cultivating students’ sense of social responsibility and practical skills. The National Games volunteer programme can provide students with a valuable platform for action learning. UTM will continue to support students to participate in various social services and patriotic events, nurturing them to grow into capable individuals with positive mindset and to contribute to the development of Macao and the nation.