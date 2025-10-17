The Fastest-Growing: Collective 54 Members Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000

Collective 54 Logo

Collective 54 community continues momentum as tightly focused firms deliver outsized results.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Several members of Collective 54, the first community for founders of boutique professional services firms, have earned a coveted spot on Inc.’s 2025 Inc. 5000, the definitive ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies.This year’s honorees from Collective 54 include:• KUNGFU.AI — Stephen Straus• ACE Consulting Company, Inc. — Scott Arias, Matt Ellis, Hunter Hart• Sayva Solutions — Ryan Buell, John Petraglia, Kat Zorko• Indigo Trigger — Christopher Prinos• WAP Sustainability — Brad McAllister• Magna Technology Group — Adam Blake• Invene — James Griffin• Zeal IT Consultants — David Thach• The Maker Group — Matt Geddie, Paul Voisard• Monevate — James Wilton• Tru Consulting — Wayland Ng, Mela Fezzey• Acru Solutions — Annie Carlon, Igor Tsurikhin, Kevin Meurer“The Inc. 5000 recognizes grit, execution, and real-world results,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “Seeing so many of our members on this year’s list underscores that boutique firms can out-learn and out-perform the market when they focus on a sharp niche, a repeatable commercial engine, and an elite team. I am proud of these members.”“Our growth came from saying ‘no’ to distractions and going all-in on a narrow problem we solve exceptionally well. Being recognized by the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of disciplined execution by a gritty, customer-obsessed team.” James D. Wilton, Senior Partner & CEO | Founder, Monevate www.monevate.com “Our investment in employee growth directly translates to our client success. When we invest in the development of our team, that passion and progress flow through every Salesforce project we deliver. We're honored to be recognized with this award and strive to keep moving faster.” Adam Blake, COO, Magna Technology Group www.magnatech.io “We chose the name Acru because it means to grow steadily over time — a reflection of our belief in intentional, principled growth. Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is a meaningful validation of that vision, but we see it as a measure of progress, not the finish line. We’re still growing, still learning, and still pushing for what’s next and we appreciate the insights we get every day from members of C54.” Annie Carlon, Partner, Acru Solutions https://www.acru.solutions/ Collective 54 is the first and only community built exclusively for founders of boutique professional services firms. With a focus on helping members grow, scale, and exit, Collective 54 delivers peer learning, expert guidance, and actionable tools purpose-built for the unique challenges of NAICS 54 businesses. www.collective54.com

