Collective 54 Highlights Ecosystem Partnership with DelMorgan & Co, Reinforcing Category Leadership in Pro Serv Exits

DelMorgan & Co., a leading global investment bank, and Collective 54 have partnered to help Pro Serv Founders successfully sell their firms.

Partnering with Collective 54 enables us to support high-quality firms at the right moment, when founders are serious about creating exit options.” — Rob Delgado, Co-Founder and Chairman of DelMorgan & Co.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54, the first community exclusively for founders of professional services firms, today recognized its Ecosystem Partnership with DelMorgan & Co., a leading global investment bank, and highlighted early exit outcomes achieved through the collaboration. The partnership, launched in January 2025, underscores the growing ecosystem of trusted partners serving boutique professional services firms and further cements Collective 54’s position as category leader in helping members make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable.Since 2020, Collective 54 members have completed over $3 billion in business sales across North America, with over 53 member firms successfully sold to date. DelMorgan & Co. has contributed to that momentum by advising on member-firm exits, including the sale of Collective 54 member 2050 Partners to West Monroe in 2025.“Collective 54 is building the most trusted ecosystem in the boutique professional services market, and DelMorgan & Co. has quickly proven why they belong in this community,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “Their work helping members navigate successful exits, most recently with 2050 Partners, validates the value our Ecosystem Partner program creates for both founders and partners. We’re proud to recognize DelMorgan as a standout example of what’s possible when specialized M&A expertise meets a focused community of firms actively preparing to sell.”DelMorgan & Co. is a global investment bank providing corporate finance and M&A advisory services to clients worldwide, with deep experience supporting founder-led businesses through complex transactions. The firm’s partnership with Collective 54 gives members direct access to informed, category-specific sell-side guidance tailored to professional services firms.“Professional services firms require a distinct approach to M&A, and Collective 54 has built the strongest community we’ve seen for founders preparing for that journey,” said Rob Delgado, Co-Founder and Chairman of DelMorgan & Co. “Partnering with Collective 54 enables us to support high-quality firms at the right moment, when founders are serious about creating exit options. The 2050 Partners transaction shows what can happen when world-class advisory is paired with a founder community committed to long-term enterprise value.”The Collective 54 Ecosystem Partner program brings together a curated set of firms that serve the boutique professional services market. Ecosystem Partners gain access to a focused community of founders who are actively growing, scaling, and selling their firms, creating meaningful opportunities for partners to deliver impact, build credibility in the category, and participate in real outcomes.Partners interested in learning more about the Collective 54 Ecosystem Partner program can contact Collective 54 at contact@collective54.com.Collective 54 is the leading community for founders of boutique professional services firms, offering peer learning, proprietary benchmarks, and strategic guidance to help members make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable. Members gain access to a curated peer network, actionable content, data-driven insights, coaching, events, and purpose-built software designed to help founders grow, scale, and sell their firms. http://www.collective54.com DelMorgan & Co. is a leading global investment bank providing strategic corporate finance and M&A advisory services to companies, institutions, and entrepreneurs worldwide. With decades of senior-level investment banking and cross-border transaction experience, DelMorgan delivers rigorous analysis and hands-on execution to help clients achieve exceptional outcomes. https://delmorganco.com/

