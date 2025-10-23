Proof of Authority: Collective 54 Members Publishing Their Expertise

Collective 54 Logo

From AI to pricing to growth, these founders translate experience into IP, shaping their niche, categories, and accelerating firm value.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54, the mastermind community for founders of professional services firms, today recognized 26 member-authors who have written books that shape their industries from AI and pricing to leadership, marketing, finance, and growth.“Books are the ultimate proof of your authority in your niche,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “Our members don’t just talk about expertise, they publish it and many have become Amazon Best Sellers. This body of work demonstrates why Collective 54 is the community where founders with real authority come to sharpen their edge and scale their firms.”“When leaders get aligned, they create the momentum to deliver on their most ambitious goals. My book, Make HOW Matter, gives executives the conversations and behaviors to move from ideas to action as they successfully transform their organizations.” — Julie Williamson, Ph.D., Karrikins Group https://karrikinsgroup.com “Owners, executives, and HR get 95% of employment law right by following a few clear axioms. I wrote this book to make those rules explicit and practical.” — Todd Stanton, Stanton Law LLC, author of THE 95% RULE: 29 Employment Law Axioms For Owners, Execs, and HR http://www.stantonlawllc.com/ “Finance for Founders distills what CEOs need to know—no jargon, just the metrics and journey that drive valuation.” — Rob Ripp, Fintelligent http://www.fintelligent.com “Agility isn’t theater; it’s measurable marketing performance. These books document how teams make the shift—and keep it.” — Andrea Fryrear, AgileSherpas http://www.agilesherpas.com “Rainmaking isn’t about more contacts. It’s about sharper focus. The Short List shows founders how to zero in on the relationships that move the needle and build a pipeline with purpose.” — David Ackert, PipelinePlus https://pipelineplus.com • Todd Stanton, Stanton Law LLC — THE 95% RULE: 29 Employment Law Axioms For Owners, Execs, and HR — http://www.stantonlawllc.com/ • Alex Bratton, Lextech — Billion Dollar Apps; Practical AI for Leaders: Embed AI in your team to save their jobs & rocket your business — https://www.lextech.com/ • James Wilton, Monevate — CAPTURING VALUE: The Definitive Guide to Transforming SaaS Pricing and Unshackling Growth — https://monevate.com/ • Sonya Weisshappel, Seriatim — Confessions of a Chaos Whisperer: My Life as an Organizing Guru, Business Owner, and Mom — http://www.seriatim.net/ • Michelle Cooper, Alchemy Accounting & Bookkeeping — Confessions of a Money Rock Star; Your Money Date Journal; co-author Women Rising — https://alchemyaccounting.ca/ • John Arnott, c1m.ai — The AI Imperative: A CEO’s Playbook for Enterprise Artificial Intelligence, WorkShift: A 31 Day Guide to Transforming Your Work with AI Agents, Living by Intention: A 31 Day Guide to Steering Your Life with Presence, Play, and Purpose, Content First Marketing; Measurable Results: Stop Wasting Money and Start Seeing Growth Today — https://C1M.ai • Robby Riggs, Equiteq — Counter Mentor Leadership (with Kelly Riggs) — https://www.equiteq.com/ • Andrea Fryrear, AgileSherpas — Death of a Marketer; Mastering Marketing Agility — http://www.agilesherpas.com • Whitney Johnson, Disruption Advisors — Disrupt Yourself; Smart Growth; Build an A-Team — https://thedisruptionadvisors.com/ • David Newman, Do It! Marketing — Do It! Marketing; Do It! Speaking; Do It! Selling — https://www.doitmarketing.com • Rob Ripp, Fintelligent — Finance for Founders — http://www.fintelligent.com • Ryan Gill, Cult Collective — Fix: Break The Addictions That Are Killing Brands — http://www.cultideas.com • Scott Arias, ACE — Formula for Success; Success Equals Significance — http://www.ace-consulting.net/ • Tom Schwab, Interview Valet — How to Get Yourself on Podcasts that Your Ideal Customers are Already Listening to (Real Fast Results Book); The Ultimate Guide to Growing Your Business With a Podcast: Turning Warm Fuzzy Feelings Into Cold Hard Cash — http://interviewvalet.com • Kevin Kirksey, ALM First — Life 2.0: A Journey from Near Death to New Life — http://www.almfirst.com • Julie Williamson, Karrikins Group — Make HOW Matter: Key Conversations for Leaders to Build Alignment and Accelerate Growth; Matter: Move Beyond the Competition, Create More Value, and Become the Obvious Choice — https://karrikinsgroup.com • Nick Anderson, OneAccord — Six-Word Lessons for Middle Managers: 100 Lessons Learned from the Field — https://oneaccord.co/ • Jamie Shanks, getlevrg.com — Social Selling Mastery; SPEAR Selling — http://getlevrg.com • Lori Turner-Wilson, RedRover — The B2B Marketing Revolution: A Battle Plan for Guaranteed Outcomes — https://marketingresultsguaranteed.com/ • Brick Thompson, Blue Margin, Inc. — The Dashboard Effect: Transform Your Company — https://www.bluemargin.com/ • Matt Leta, Future Works — THE LEAP GUIDE: 4 Steps to Accelerate Innovation in the Age of AI, 100x: An Executive Brief for AI-Driven Business Results — https://future.works/ • William Lieberman, TCRH — The No-BS Financial Playbook for Small Business CEOs: How to Create a Scalable and Valuable Company — http://www.tcrh.co • David Ackert, PipelinePlus — The Short List: How to Drive Business Development by Focusing on the People Who Matter Most — https://pipelineplus.com • Justin Nassiri, Executive Presence — Veterans in Consulting — https://executivepresence.io/ • Chad Prinkey, Well Built Construction Consulting — Well Built: How the Top 2% of Construction Contractors Create Superior Value, Profits, and Excellence — http://wellbuiltconsulting.com • Michelle Prince, Performance Publishing — Winning in Life Now; Busy Being Busy… But Getting Nothing Done?; The Power of Authority; SHINE Through Your Story — http://www.performancepublishinggroup.com Collective 54 www.collective54.com is the first community exclusively for founders of professional services firms. Designed to help these founders make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable, the Collective 54 community has six key features.1. Network – A curated community of founders who apply and are admitted based on strict criteria, ensuring every member is a peer worth knowing.2. Content – Actionable learning content with proven best practices, proprietary methodologies, practical tools, pre-configured templates, and on-demand courseware tailored to scaling professional services firms.3. Data – Insights based on data to value the firm and guide key financial decisions.4. Coaching – Personalized support through one-on-one sessions, small-group coaching, and structured mentor-protégé relationships.5. Events – Impactful weekly virtual sessions, monthly deep-dives, local workshops, and the annual flagship event, The Reunion. All designed for real-time learning and connection.6. Software – Purpose-built member portal featuring a searchable directory, event calendar, meeting archives, and a business exchange for member-to-member referrals.Collective 54 serves NAICS 54 which includes consulting, IT services, marketing agencies, accounting and finance, legal services, architectural and engineering services, design, and software development firms. With a few hundred members across North America, the community continues to fuel growth and success stories throughout the professional services sector. www.collective54.com

