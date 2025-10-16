ODHS begins sending notices October 15 about federal SNAP changes under H.R.1

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) began mailing notices Oct. 15, 2025, to people in Oregon who applied for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits between July 4 through Sept. 30, 2025, and whose food benefits will change or end due to new federal changes from the U.S. Congress and the President..

During the next 10 months, ODHS will use the new H.R.1 laws when SNAP benefits are updated.

These changes are required by federal law and will affect more than 313,000 people currently receiving SNAP in Oregon.

“We know how important SNAP is to families across Oregon,” said Dana Hittle, ODHS Acting Deputy Director and co-lead of the agency’s federal response team. “We are sharing this information now so people can prepare. Any reduction in benefits makes it harder to put food on the table, and ODHS is committed to helping families adjust and find support.”

Key dates

Oct. 15, 2025: Notices begin mailing to affected households who applied or renewed July 4 through September 30

Nov. 1, 2025: First benefit reductions and case closures take effect

Through 2026: Additional changes will roll out as households renew benefits or when benefits are updated

People who will be affected

Utility assistance and SNAP benefits

Households that qualified for the Full Utility Allowance (FUA) through programs like LIHEAP or Heat and Eat will see changes.

Only households with at least one member who is 60 or older or has a disability will automatically qualify for FUA due to energy assistance.

All households who pay heat or cooling separate from housing will still qualify for FUA, including if energy assistance pays for part of their heat or cooling bill.

About 29,000 households will lose FUA, reducing their benefits by an average of $58 per month.

Roughly 9,600 households will receive notices Oct. 15, 2025, about benefit reductions beginning Nov. 1, 2025.

Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)

Starting Oct. 1, 2025, ABAWD work rules expand to adults ages 18–64 without children under 14 in their SNAP group.

People who meet an exemption do not have to meet the ABAWD work rules to get SNAP. To see a full list of exemptions, visit the SNAP Work Rules website and click on “Who is exempt” under the Exemptions section.

People who do not meet the ABAWD work rules may lose benefits after three months.

The H.R.1 rules began in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill, Benton and Hood River counties on Oct. 1, 2025, and will soon expand statewide.

About 310,000 adults will be newly evaluated for work rule requirements.

If you think these rules may apply to you, don’t wait to start planning.

Contact the ODHS ABAWD team at 833-947-1694, email SNAP.ABAWDTeam@odhsoha.oregon.gov or visit a local ODHS office, find one near you at, odhsoffices.oregon.gov

Refugees, asylees and certain other lawfully present immigrants

Some groups who previously qualified for SNAP — including refugees, asylees, trafficking survivors and other conditionally allowed non-citizens who have not received a lawful permanent resident status— will lose eligibility under H.R.1.

On Oct. 15 , 2025, about 1,000 individuals will begin receiving notices that their benefits will end Oct. 31, 2025.

Another 2,000 people will lose eligibility during future benefit updates.

Support and resources

ODHS understands that these federal changes will affect hundreds of thousands of people in Oregon. While the state must follow federal rules, help and resources are available.

Food resources in your community:

Visit the ODHS Food Resources website to find local programs and food support.

Older adults and people with disabilities:

Connect with the Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon (ADRC) for help finding government and community resources.

Call 1-855-673-2372 or visit adrcoforegon.org.

More resources:

Contact 211info by dialing 2-1-1, texting your ZIP code to 898-211, or visiting 211info.org.

Contact ODHS

If you have questions or need help understanding these changes, contact ODHS:

Phone: 1-800-699-9075 or 711 (TTY), relay calls welcome

In person: Visit a local office (find one online)

Mail: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309

Online: Log into your ONE Online account at benefits.oregon.gov

About SNAP in Oregon

SNAP helps more than 1 in 6 Oregonians — about 18 percent of households — buy groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults and people with disabilities.

Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, driving an estimated $1.6 billion into Oregon’s economy each year.

Even with this support, many families still struggle to meet their basic needs.

ODHS is committed to making sure people in Oregon get the right amount of SNAP food benefits they qualify for.