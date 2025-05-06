Envision Captive Consultants Celebrates Successful 2nd Renewal with Phoenix Contractor’s Captive

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phoenix Contractor’s Captive, a program under Envision Captive Consultants, proudly announces its successful second renewal, marking a significant milestone in its journey as an innovative alternative to the traditional insurance market for Oil & Gas and Construction contractors.The renewal, which took place on March 1, 2025, highlights the captive's impressive growth and commitment to safety and risk management.“The Phoenix Captive was created as an alternative to the traditional insurance market for Oil & Gas, as well as Construction contractors, thoroughly crafted for the elite contractor who places safety and risk management at the pinnacle of their operations,” said a preferred broker partner.The Phoenix Captive renewed with 12 members and just under $6 million in premium, maintaining an outstanding loss ratio of 5%. This marks a remarkable year-over-year growth of 240% in membership and a 250% increase in premium, compared to the previous renewal with 5 members and just under $2.2 million in premium.Tricia Dillon, Account Executive, played a pivotal role in the renewal process, working closely with the captive's members and service partners. Her efforts were supported by Eric Pach, President of Envision, and Andrew Cardoza, Relationship Manager, showcasing a total team effort.The Phoenix Captive's success is a testament to its strategic approach and dedication to providing tailored insurance solutions for its members. With a consistent loss ratio of 5%, the captive continues to set a benchmark in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.