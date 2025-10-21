Dr. Kenan E. Sahin Challenges the 'Education Crisis' Narrative in New Book, American Educational Excellence
American Educational Excellence: The Foundation of Our Values, Democracy, and Market Capitalism by Dr. Kenan E. Sahin, released by Forbes Books, is now available.
The new book, American Educational Excellence, argues that the U.S. education system is a powerful and misunderstood engine for innovation and democracy.
Drawing on a lifetime of academic, corporate, and civic leadership—from his education at MIT to founding international technology companies—Dr. Sahin argues that critics of American education are measuring the wrong metrics. He urges policymakers, parents, and citizens to look beyond international test scores and instead focus on outcomes that truly matter: the system's ability to foster creativity, leadership, and a spirit of initiative that powers the nation's economy and strengthens its democracy. The book demonstrates how American values are the hidden engines behind our educational success.
“The excellence of American education is profoundly misunderstood, even by many Americans,” Dr. Sahin stated. “The real strength of our system lies not in standardized test scores but in how it develops individuals who can innovate, lead, and thrive in our unique democracy and market-based economy. If we focus on the wrong metrics, we risk undermining the very foundation of our nation's success.”
American Educational Excellence provides an essential, optimistic, and fact-driven perspective for anyone concerned with American competitiveness in a world being reshaped by AI and other transformative technologies.
About Dr. Kenan E. Sahin
Dr. Kenan E. Sahin is a scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, and author of Lean Startup, to Lean Company, to Rich Exit (and The Guidebook), and American Educational Excellence. He is also the founder and president of TIAX and CAMX Power in Lexington, Massachusetts. A graduate of MIT—where he also taught and earned the Nicolas Salgo Distinguished Teacher Award—Dr. Sahin has devoted his career to transforming bold scientific ideas into commercially viable innovations. His globally licensed lithium-ion battery cathode technologies have helped shape the future of electric vehicles. Through his ventures and writing, Dr. Sahin inspires others to lead with vision, rigor, and purpose.
About Forbes Books
Forbes Books is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.
