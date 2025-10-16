NGMEDICAL WILL PRESENT ITS UNIQUE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AT EUROSPINE

BEE 3D Ti-Cage NGMedical

NGMedical GmbH, a leading innovator in cervical disc prosthetic technology, is excited to present its innovative product portfolio at Eurospine in Copenhagen.

NONNWEILER, GERMANY, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a leading innovator in cervical disc prosthetic technology, is excited to present its innovative product portfolio at Eurospine in Copenhagen.

Next week the leading European congress for spine surgery will gather spine special-ists from around the world. NGMedical will be presenting all products at booth #DB18.

"We are excited to be able to present at this major annual event in Copenhagen.” said Peter Weiland, CEO at NGMedical. "Our booth will allow our guests to touch and feel our unique implants and offers space for meetings in a special atmosphere.”

Spinal motion preservation is a significant focus for NGMedical. The only articulating viscoelastic cervical artificial disc MOVE®-C will be highlighted at Eurospine. NGMedical is driven by the goal to improve patients’ life with the most advanced solutions.

MOVE@-C is part of an integrated cervical design concept with two interbody cage solutions using one unique instrument set for all cervical implants. Intelligent and progressive solutions designed and made in Germany.

For more information about the MOVE®-C prosthesis and the entire product portfolio, please visit our webpage https://ngmedical.de/en/.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery. Scientific research, intensive mechanical tests and clinical control are the basis a of great out-come.

NGMedical pushes the limits of motion preserving spine treatment. Our focus lays on motion preserving technologies like the unique MOVE®-C and the advanced lumbar concept of MOVE®-P and is completed by state-of-the-art fusion products. Market changing developments made in Germany.

Nonnweiler, 16.10.2025

Contacts

Peter Weiland

pweiland@ngmedical.de

Tel: +49 6873 999970

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.