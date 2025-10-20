NGMedical partners with Spanish company Cardiva to distribute the MOVE®-c cervical disc prosthesis

NGMedical

This technology offers spine surgeons a practical and easy-to-implement solution for their patients

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical, a leader in innovation in spinal implants, announces a new strategic agreement with Cardiva's Traumatology Division for Spain. This collaboration includes the distribution and marketing of the MOVE®-C cervical disc prosthesis in the Spanish market, a technology that offers spinal surgeons a practical and easy-to-implement solution for their patients.

The MOVE®-C disc prosthesis represents a significant advance in prosthetic design, offering improved physiological movement. It is designed with the latest technology to ensure optimal performance through its unique concept of viscoelastic articulated movement.

“We are delighted to partner with Cardiva, whose commitment to quality and excellence fits perfectly with our own. Together, we can improve the lives of patients in Spain by bringing them innovative solutions that enable them to carry out their daily activities,” says Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical GmbH. “Thanks to Cardiva's established network in the Spanish market, we are confident that this collaboration will provide spine surgeons with greater access to our cutting-edge products,” he adds.

For its part, Cardiva brings extensive experience and knowledge to this agreement, with more than 35 years of experience as a distributor of cutting-edge medical devices in our country. “Combining Cardiva's distribution capabilities with the high quality of NGMedical's spinal implants puts us in a prime position to improve patients' quality of life and meet the expectations of spinal surgery specialists,” says Agustín Canales, Director of Traumatology at Cardiva.



ABOUT NGMEDICAL

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery. Scientific research, intensive mechanical tests and clinical control are the basis of great outcomes. NGMedical pushes the limits of motion preserving spine treatment. Our focus lays on motion preserving technologies like the unique MOVE®-C and the advanced lumbar concept of MOVE®-P and is completed by state-of-the-art fusion products. Market changing developments made in Germany. https://ngmedical.de/en/

ABOUT Cardiva

With a track record spanning more than three decades, Cardiva has established itself as a leading Spanish company in the distribution of medical technologies. Its commitment to innovation and quality has improved the lives of thousands of patients and optimised the work of healthcare professionals in Spain, Portugal and Italy. More information at www.cardiva.com.



