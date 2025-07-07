NGMEDICAL ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH NEUROWAVE FOR MOVE®-C DISC PROSTHESIS DISTRIBUTION IN PORTUGAL

MOVE®-C NGMedical

NGMedical is excited to announce its new partnership with Neurowave to expand the availability of its MOVE®-C disc prosthesis in Portugal

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a leading innovator in cervical disc prosthetic technology, is excited to announce its new partnership with Neurowave, a prominent distributor in the medical device sector, to expand the availability of its MOVE®-C disc prosthesis in Portugal.

The MOVE®-C disc prosthesis represents a significant advancement in prosthetic design, offering enhanced physiological motion. With Neurowave's established network and expertise in the Portuguese market, we are confident that this collaboration will provide greater access to our cutting-edge products for patients and spine surgeons.

"We are thrilled to partner with Neurowave, whose commitment to quality and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission," said Peter Weiland, CEO at NGMedical. "Together, we aim to improve the lives of patients in Portugal by providing them with innovative solutions that empower their daily activities."

The MOVE®-C prosthesis is designed with the latest technology to ensure optimal performance with its unique articulating viscoelastic motion concept. This partnership will enable faster distribution and better support for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

“It is with great joy that Neurowave announces and embraces the partnership with NGMedical, a collaboration that allows us to represent Move®-C in Portugal, a product that offers healthcare professionals a practical and easy-to-implement solution for their patients.” said Pedro Carvalho, CEO of Neurowave.

For more information about the MOVE®-C prosthesis please visit our webpage https://ngmedical.de/en/.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery. Scientific research, intensive mechanical tests and clinical control are the basis a of great out-come.

NGMedical pushes the limits of motion preserving spine treatment. Our focus lays on motion preserving technologies like the unique MOVE®-C and the advanced lumbar concept of MOVE®-P and is completed by state-of-the-art fusion products. Market changing developments made in Germany.

About Neurowave

Neurowave is a leading distributor in the medical device industry in Portugal, known for its dedication to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service. Their extensive experience and network make them an ideal partner for distributing advanced medical technologies.

