FW: Westminster / Request for Information

***UPDATE*** UPDATE***

 

On 10/15/2025, the individual in the photos attached was identified as Dagan Diaz-Krier (47)  of Heath, Massachusetts. Diaz-Krier was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 11/04/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Unlawful Trespass.

 

From: Guillaume, James
Sent: Monday, October 13, 2025 1:12 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1007937

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

BARRACKS: Westminster              

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2025 at 0150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Trespassing, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                     

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 9th, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of a side-by-side that had driven through a gate and around the property of a residence located on Kentfield Rd in Whitingham, Vermont. The State Police are seeking assistance in identifying the individual operating the side-by-side in the attached pictures. The side-by-side is identified as a white Polaris Ranger SP with two reflective agricultural triangles on the tailgate. If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the State Police - Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and ask for Trooper Guillaume. Information can also be submitted through the anonymous tip line here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600

 

