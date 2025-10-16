FW: Westminster / Request for Information
***UPDATE*** UPDATE***
On 10/15/2025, the individual in the photos attached was identified as Dagan Diaz-Krier (47) of Heath, Massachusetts. Diaz-Krier was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 11/04/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Unlawful Trespass.
CASE#: 25B1007937
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume
BARRACKS: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/09/2025 at 0150 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Trespassing, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 9th, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of a side-by-side that had driven through a gate and around the property of a residence located on Kentfield Rd in Whitingham, Vermont. The State Police are seeking assistance in identifying the individual operating the side-by-side in the attached pictures. The side-by-side is identified as a white Polaris Ranger SP with two reflective agricultural triangles on the tailgate. If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the State Police - Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and ask for Trooper Guillaume. Information can also be submitted through the anonymous tip line here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
