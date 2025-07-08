CEFA Aviation Empowers Saudi Arabia's NTSC with Innovative Flight Animation Software

NTSC employees using CEFA Aviation's Flight Animation Software (FAS) CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS)

COLMAR, FRANCE, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEFA Aviation, a renowned aviation technology firm, has been chosen by Saudi Arabia's National Transport Safety Center (NTSC) to provide advanced CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS) for enhanced aviation safety.

The NTSC, an independent governmental entity, strives to improve Transportation safety through independent investigations, advanced engineering technologies, and safety studies. CEFA's FAS aligns perfectly with the NTSC mission, ensuring compliance with international safety standards.

CEFA's FAS is a turnkey flight analysis and investigation solution trusted by over 100 airlines globally. The software will provide NTSC with accurate and qualitative 3D animations derived from flight data to conduct investigations after an incident. The software is compatible with various flight data monitoring or analysis tools. Its user-friendly interface, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled customer support make it the preferred choice for safety experts, investigators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Dominique Mineo, CEO and founder of CEFA Aviation, expressed excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to be selected as the provider of CEFA FAS to Saudi Arabia's NTSC, elevating their investigation analysis and engineering capabilities. This groundbreaking contract marks our first collaboration in Saudi Arabia."

Mineo added, " NTSC is a leading organization dedicated to enhancing flight safety in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. CEFA Aviation's software will significantly contribute to their mission."

CEFA Aviation has reached a significant milestone by signing this contract, demonstrating its dedication to collaborating closely with airlines, regulatory authorities and investigation bodies in the Middle East and worldwide to improve aviation safety. Since introducing their revolutionary CEFA AMS (Aviation Mobile Services) in 2017, they have expanded their products to include pilot training and debriefing.

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately-owned French company, offers cutting-edge flight data animation solutions to enhance commercial airline flight safety and pilot training, bolstered by 22 years of experience. The company’s engineering and aviation experts have designed innovative solutions that simulate intricate and precise flights by utilizing data retrieved from aircraft flight recorders.

Over 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents use the company's core application, CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS), for pilot training and safety analysis. Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of aircraft systems and software engineering complexity. CEFA Aviation has pioneered easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success results from a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to clients, and delivering gold-standard support. CEFA Aviation is headquartered in Colmar, France.

At the Dubai Airshow 2017, CEFA Aviation unveiled a breakthrough visualization tool to further enhance and personalize pilot training: CEFA Aviation Mobile Services (AMS).

For additional information, visit www.cefa-aviation.com

