Riyadh Air Sets High Safety Standards for Pilot Training by Selecting CEFA Aviation’s FAS

COLMAR, FRANCE, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s premier new flag carrier, has selected CEFA Aviation, a leading provider of flight data animation solutions, to provide its CEFA FAS (Flight Animation System) software to enable effective risk identification, improved pilot decision-making, and high standard overall safety standards

This cutting-edge technology will support Riyadh Air with its flight safety analysis, investigation, communication, and pilot training capabilities. CEFA FAS recreates flight phases in high-fidelity animations based on actual flight recorder data, providing a comprehensive understanding of flight events.

"We are thrilled to partner with Riyadh Air and support their mission to achieve the highest safety standards," said Dominique Mineo, President and Founder of CEFA Aviation. "Our CEFA FAS solution aligns perfectly with their commitment to world-class safety practices, enabling Riyadh Air to visualize and analyze flight data more intuitively and effectively, and further enhancing their ability to deliver exceptional safety performance."

"Riyadh Air is dedicated to providing the highest level of safety and service to our passengers," added Dr. Ahmed Alzehairi, Senior Vice President Safety & Startup team member. "CEFA FAS will play a critical role in our safety analysis and training programs, allowing us to identify potential risks and improve our pilots' decision-making skills."

CEFA Aviation is proud to partner with Riyadh Air, a forward-thinking airline that prioritizes innovation and safety. By choosing CEFA FAS, Riyadh Air demonstrates its promise to excellence in flight safety analysis, investigation, and training. This partnership underscores the shared vision of advancing aviation safety standards in Saudi Arabia and worldwide. CEFA Aviation is committed to supporting Riyadh Air's safety initiatives and contributing to a safer aviation industry.

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately owned French company, offers cutting-edge flight data animation solutions for enhancing commercial airline flight safety and pilot training. Backed by 23 years of experience, the company's engineering and aviation experts have designed innovative solutions that simulate intricate and precise flights using data from aircraft flight recorders.

Over 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents use the company's core application, CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS), for pilot training and safety analysis. Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of aircraft systems and software engineering complexity. CEFA Aviation has pioneered easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success results from a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to clients, and delivering gold-standard support. CEFA Aviation is headquartered in Colmar, France.

At the Dubai Airshow 2017, CEFA Aviation unveiled a breakthrough visualization tool to further enhance and personalize pilot training: CEFA Air Mobile Services (AMS).

For additional information, visit www.cefa-aviation.com

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a new airline based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, committed to providing exceptional service and safety to its passengers. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Riyadh Air is poised to become a leading carrier in the Middle East.

