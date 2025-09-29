Swim Digital Group Appoints Dr. Ty Stone as Vice President of Growth and Strategy

Dr. Ty Stone - Vice President of Growth and Strategy

Dr. Ty Stone joins Swim Digital Group as VP of Growth & Strategy, bringing bold leadership to expand student-first solutions in higher education.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swim Digital Group today announced the appointment of Ty Stone, Ph.D. as Vice President of Growth and Strategy, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Dr. Stone will oversee all client services across Swim’s research and productivity (environmental analysis), consulting, and managed services divisions. She will drive integration across service lines, strengthen client partnerships, and expand Swim’s capacity to deliver student-centered solutions at scale.With more than 20 years of executive leadership in higher education, including service in college presidencies, Dr. Stone brings a proven record of advancing institutional stability, access, and innovation. As president of Cleveland State Community College, she successfully led the college through its first reaffirmation of accreditation with no findings in 20 years. While there, she also improved the institution’s Composite Financial Index from –0.20 to +2.4 in a single year. At Jefferson Community College, she spearheaded the opening of the Education and Coworking Center in Watertown, New York. The Governor of New York appointed her to lead the North Country Regional Economic Development Council.“Dr. Stone is a transformational leader whose experience as a president, strategist, and change agent uniquely positions her to elevate Swim’s work with colleges nationwide,” said Trimeka Benjamin, President and CEO of Swim Digital Group. “Creating this role is an investment in the future of our client services, ensuring that our solutions not only meet today’s challenges but also anticipate tomorrow’s opportunities. Ty’s clarity of vision and integrity, combined with her ability to bridge strategy with execution will strengthen our partnerships and, ultimately, the student experience.”On her appointment, Dr. Stone said, “Education transformed my life, but it was not a straight line. I flunked out, stopped out, and came back again and again until I finally crossed the stage at 38, my daughter wearing my cap. That moment lit a fire in me that has never gone out. Swim’s mission resonates because it is not just about strategy. It is about students, families, and communities who are counting on us to get this right. At this point in my career, it is about impact: using the lessons of my journey and the experience I have gained to widen the path, clear obstacles, and help more students not just start college, but finish.”A U.S. Air Force veteran and former air traffic controller, Dr. Stone has held roles as faculty, cabinet-level executive, and president. She is widely recognized for her ability to lead institutions through accreditation risks, financial instability, and governance challenges, producing outcomes that restored stability and advanced access. At Swim, her near-term priorities include building structured client feedback loops, refreshing delivery playbooks to ensure seamless service integration, launching a quality and outcomes dashboard, and developing a scalable capacity and surge model to help institutions manage peak demands without sacrificing quality.About Swim Digital Group:Swim Digital Group partners with higher education institutions to solve their most complex challenges with clarity, strategy, and measurable results. Our work as a mission-driven consulting firm spans research and productivity (environmental analysis), consulting, and managed services, with a singular commitment: keeping students at the center. From enrollment and retention to organizational alignment and capacity building, Swim equips colleges to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape in their partnerships with institutions that are ready to challenge the status quo and design for real transformation. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Swim is a trusted advisor to presidents, boards, and leadership teams across the nation.

