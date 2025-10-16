Saint James School of Medicine Celebrates Completion of Second Building in Its New Campus Development

New Campus Building SJSM New Building Campus SJSM 2 SJSM Logo1

This building not only expands our capacity but also enhances the student experience by providing versatile space for learning, collaboration, and relaxation.” — Kaushik Guha, Executive Vice President

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) proudly announces the completion of the second building in its new 42,000-square-foot campus project. The newly finished 2,000-square-foot auxiliary building will serve dual purposes as both classroom space and a student lounge, furthering the school’s mission to provide a supportive and enriching environment for medical students.Constructed by ADS Construction, the new building was completed in just under six months, showcasing a collaborative effort and efficient project management. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the ongoing development of SJSM’s modern educational campus, designed to foster academic excellence, community, and student well-being.“This new addition is another exciting step toward realizing our vision for a world-class campus that meets the evolving needs of our students,” said Kaushik Guha, Executive Vice President of Saint James School of Medicine. “This building not only expands our capacity but also enhances the student experience by providing versatile space for learning, collaboration, and relaxation.”The 2,000-square-foot facility complements the main academic building and will serve as a dynamic space adaptable for lectures, study groups, and community events. With construction completed efficiently and to high standards, the project underscores SJSM’s commitment to continual improvement in medical education infrastructure.“Working with Saint James School of Medicine has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Chris John, Project Manager at ADS Construction. “Completing this building in under six months is a testament to the strong partnership between our teams, and we’re proud to contribute to a campus that will serve future physicians for years to come.”As part of the larger 42,000-square-foot campus project, the completion of this building represents meaningful progress toward the full realization of SJSM’s new state-of-the-art academic environment.

