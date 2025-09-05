Mana Limited Wraps Custom Killerspin Table for the Vatican’s UnPlugNPlay Day

Pope Le XIV Table by Mana Limited Total Truck Branding Logo Pope Le XIV Table Accessories Mana Limited

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mana Limited, also known as Total Truck Branding, a leader in large-scale printing and fleet branding in the Chicagoland area, proudly announces its contribution to a historic presentation: wrapping a Killerspin ping pong table that was gifted to Pope Leo XIV by Robert Blackwell Jr., CEO of Killerspin.The table, named LEO XIV, was designed and wrapped at TTB’s facility using Avery Dennison SW900 109-S Gloss White Pearl, a premium film chosen for its flawless, high-gloss finish and durability. The design features:Embossed Gold Lettering: “LEO XIV” elegantly applied along the table’s apron, accented with Chicago’s iconic red stars.Reflective Insignia: A metallic Vatican crest with the Latin motto In Illo Uno Unum, symbolizing unity and faith.Custom Branding Touches: Each side was wrapped with precision to highlight Killerspin’s UnPlugNPlay mission, encouraging people worldwide to step away from screens and reconnect through play.“This project demonstrates what makes Mana Limited special,” said Mario Lekovic, CEO of Mana Limited. “We are passionate about helping brands and organizations create unforgettable impressions. Wrapping this Killerspin table for such a historic presentation to Pope Leo XIV was both an honor and a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence.”The collaboration highlights Mana Limited’s expertise in executing custom, high-profile branding projects while continuing to serve as Chicagoland’s trusted partner for fleet branding and large-scale graphics.About Mana Limited / Total Truck BrandingMana Limited, operating as Total Truck Branding, is a premier provider of large-scale printing and vehicle/fleet branding solutions in the Chicagoland area. With a commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction, Mana Limited has built a reputation for transforming ordinary surfaces into extraordinary brand experiences.About Killerspin's UnPlugNPlayKillerspin’s UnPlugNPlay initiative is a global movement designed to bring people together through the simple act of play. By encouraging face-to-face connections, it redefines how sports and recreation can strengthen communities across cultures.

