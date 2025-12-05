SJSM Launches Tropical Medicine Pilot in Suriname, Prepares Students for Global Health

Students in the lab

Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) today announced the successful completion of a pilot Tropical Medicine clinical rotation in Suriname.

Student immersion in tropical medicine is a strategic investment in global and domestic health security.” — Kaushik Guha, Executive Vice President

PARAMARIBO, SURINAME, SURINAME, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) today announced the successful completion of a pilot Tropical Medicine clinical rotation in Suriname. This pilot is the first step in a major initiative to develop a leading accredited Clinical Tropical Medicine program.Once formalized, this new curriculum will allow SJSM graduates to sit for the CTropMedExamination and earn a Diploma in Tropical Medicine—a major credential in global health.The Suriname pilot rotation gave two SJSM students hands-on exposure to a wide range of tropical and vector-borne diseases under expert supervision. SJSM believes this early, structured clinical experience is essential, especially as global travel and climate change increasingly bring tropical pathogens to the United States.“Student immersion in tropical medicine is a strategic investment in global and domestic health security,” said Kaushik Guha, Executive Vice President of SJSM. “This pilot proved that supervised, on-the-ground clinical experience in endemic settings gives our students critical skills and cultural competence you can’t get in a classroom. Our graduates will be ready to recognize and manage tropical diseases, contributing to public health preparedness everywhere.”Dr. Stephen Vreden, Chair of the Tropical Medicine program in Suriname and clinical lead, added: “Suriname offers a unique learning environment with great case diversity, which accelerates clinical reasoning and diagnostic familiarity. We are proud to partner with SJSM to produce clinicians who can competently manage tropical disease threats wherever they occur.”Looking AheadSJSM will now use the pilot's findings to refine the curriculum and prepare its application for ASTMH accreditation. By creating an undergraduate pathway to the CTropMedDiploma, SJSM is setting a new standard for training future physicians to confront tropical disease challenges at home and abroad.

