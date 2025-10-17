Starry Venus and Grammy-Winning Producer Kizzo Release 'Stars (Remix)' – A Bold Reinvention Igniting the Dance Floor

Photo Credit : Stephen Henderson Starry/Kizzo: Photo Credit: Kira Mele

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Starry Venus continues to captivate global audiences with the release of Stars (Remix) , a daring reimagining of her acclaimed track Stars. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Kizzo—whose credits include Jon Batiste, Afrojack, Ne-Yo, David Guetta and other chart-topping artists—the remix transforms the song into an electrifying dance floor experience.The original Stars, from Starry Venus’ debut EP, was featured in her award-winning short film Starborn, becoming a centerpiece of her creative vision. Following the film’s international success, Starry Venus joined forces with Kizzo to push the track even further—crafting a remix that is raw, expansive, and designed to move both bodies and minds.“Dance is one of my loves. ‘Stars’ is the expression of my first love song to the world and all of us coming together on the dance floor, feeling it in our hearts.” – Starry VenusThis collaboration marks a breakthrough moment in Starry Venus’ artistic journey. Unafraid to provoke, disrupt, and reinvent, she delivers more than just a remix—Stars (Remix) is a declaration that she will tear down walls between art, music, and performance.Starry Venus is a multi-talented artist and composer recognized for her fearless originality. Her debut EP introduced a signature style blending orchestral power, electronic textures, and lyrical vulnerability. The original track Stars earned international acclaim after its inclusion in her award-winning short film, and with Stars (Remix), she pushes her artistry into even bolder, more provocative territory.About KizzoKizzo is a Grammy-winning producer and songwriter whose work spans pop, R&B, and electronic music. With credits including Jon Batiste, Jennifer Lopez, and numerous globally celebrated artists, Kizzo is renowned for reimagining songs into unforgettable, forward-thinking productions. His remix of Starry Venus’ Stars showcases his ability to elevate a track into a wholly new experience.Stars (Remix) is now available on all major streaming platforms

Stars (Remix) Official Music Video:

Legal Disclaimer:

