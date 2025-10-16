CINDY EGGLETON SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Cindy Eggleton will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Eggleton was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion, enabling them to reach their goals while creating lasting change for future generations. Cindy Eggleton will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Cindy as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Cindy Eggleton has established herself as a leading authority in early childhood education and nonprofit leadership. A dynamic and results-driven professional, she is the Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Cities (formerly Brilliant Detroit), a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to helping underserved children succeed from birth to age 8. Under her visionary guidance, the organization has grown rapidly, transforming abandoned houses across Detroit into vibrant neighborhood hubs that support the educational, health, and social needs of children and families.Brilliant Cities currently operates 20 neighborhood hubs in Detroit and nearby Pontiac, MI, serving more than 29,000 people. Each hub provides tutoring, health resources, and family support services, all designed to ensure that children are prepared for kindergarten and reading at grade level by third grade. Studies have demonstrated impressive outcomes: children in the program improved by an average of three reading levels, with 92% maintaining progress over the summer. To reflect its growing reach and impact, the organization rebranded as Brilliant Cities as it began scaling its holistic, neighborhood-based model to additional communities nationwide.Since co-founding Brilliant Detroit in 2016, Cindy has led efforts to strengthen early childhood outcomes through this neighborhood-based approach. She is also a Founding Board Member of Brilliant Detroit and continues to serve on the boards of the Beatrice and Reymont Paul Foundation and St. Suzanne's Community Center. Previously, she served as the Chief Strategy Officer at the Detroit Rescue Mission, and earlier in her career, she managed a $60 million education portfolio at the United Way of Southeastern Michigan. There, she introduced the Federal Social Innovation Fund to Detroit, oversaw initiatives that trained over 15,000 early childhood caregivers, and spearheaded programs that raised high school graduation rates.Her areas of expertise include vision development, community engagement, strategic planning and execution, relationship management, communications, facilitation, project oversight, and nonprofit leadership.Before embarking on her career path, Cindy earned her Master of Science in Psychology from Wayne State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Cindy Eggleton has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her previous selection as Top Advocate & CEO Of The Year in Community Engagement 2025, as well as her most recent honor as Empowered Woman of the Year.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Cindy remains deeply committed to civic and community engagement. She serves on multiple nonprofit boards and is a passionate advocate for equitable community development, working tirelessly to empower families and transform neighborhoods in Detroit and beyond.Looking back, Cindy credits her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the mentors who guided her as key to her success. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. 