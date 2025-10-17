Veterinary Disinfectant For Pets And Farms Market Set to Reach $4.81 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Veterinary Disinfectant For Pets And Farms Market Through 2025?

The market size for veterinary disinfectants, used for both pets and farming purposes, has witnessed robust growth recently. The market which was valued at $3.34 billion in 2024 is projected to increase to $3.61 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Several factors can explain this considerable growth during the historic period including heightened awareness about diseases transferable from animals to humans, an upsurge in pet ownership, more stringent regulations concerning animal health and welfare, the expansion of commercial farming, and breakthroughs in the field of veterinary medicine.

The market for veterinary disinfectants used for pets and farms is anticipated to experience extensive growth in the ensuing years. It is predicted to escalate to $4.81 billion by 2029, marking an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth during the projected period is linked to the continued apprehension about newly emerging infectious diseases, the expansion of the pet care sector, the escalating demand for natural and organic disinfectants, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in farming operations, and the increasing focus on biosecurity measures. Upcoming trends for the forecast period include the increasing popularity of environmentally friendly and sustainable disinfectants, the introduction of strategies to handle antimicrobial resistance, the evolution of innovative application procedures, a heightened emphasis on enduring residual efficiency, the use of digital monitoring solutions, and the control of disinfection procedures.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Veterinary Disinfectant For Pets And Farms Market?

Anticipated growth in the veterinary disinfectant for pets and farm market is largely attributed to the increasing production of livestock. Livestock production is essentially the breeding, rearing, and care of domestic animals for the procurement of food, fiber, and other products. The surge in livestock production can largely be traced back to supportive governmental strategies and subsidies which encourage the modernization and expansion of farms, bolstered by enhanced productivity and yield ensuing from advancements in animal health, nourishment, and breeding. Veterinary disinfectants for pets and farms significantly contribute to the livestock production landscape by elevating animal health, reinforcing biosecurity measures, and amplifying overall farm efficacy. Exhibit A: In September 2022, the UK government's Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs reported a 12% rise in the worth of beef and veal production, reaching £3.8 billion ($4.82 billion) in 2022, marking a 13% incline from 2021. This surge in livestock and pet populations consequently leads to the accelerated growth of the veterinary disinfectant for pets and farm market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Veterinary Disinfectant For Pets And Farms Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Disinfectant For Pets And Farms include:

• Ecolab Inc.

• Lanxess AG

• Zoetis Inc.

• Empresas CMPC S.A.

• Clorox Healthcare

• GEA Group AG

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Neogen Corporation

• Manna Pro Products LLC

• CID Lines NV

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Veterinary Disinfectant For Pets And Farms Market In The Future?

Main players in the market for veterinary disinfectants for farms and pets are concentrating on creating new, innovative products like dual-action disinfectants. These products increase hygiene standards and help prevent diseases by simultaneously killing microbes like bacteria, fungi, and viruses and cleaning routines such as removing soil, grit, and organic content. One example is the Neogen Corporation, which is a food safety company based in the USA. In April 2024, they introduced their product Neogen Farm Fluid MA, which is tailored specifically for agricultural settings. It provides high-tech solutions for the effective sanitization and protection of farming environments. The Neogen Farm Fluid MAX has a dual-action formulation that combines a potent disinfectant capability to eradicate a broad range of microbes along with strong cleaning ability for the removal of dirt, grit, and organic substances. This multifunctional feature ensures comprehensive sanitation and augments overall hygiene - a crucial factor for preserving animal health and avoiding disease outbreaks.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Veterinary Disinfectant For Pets And Farms Market

The veterinary disinfectant for pets and farms market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Phenolic Acid, Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Compounds, Chlorine, Chlorine Dioxide, Other Products

2) By Animal: Companion Animals, Cats, Dogs, Livestock Animals, Cattle, Poultry, Other Animals

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Wipes

4) By Application: Hand Sanitization, Surface Disinfection, Aerial Disinfection, Other Applications

5) By End Use: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Animal Care Facilities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Iodine: Iodine-Based Solutions (Povidone-Iodine), Iodine Tinctures

2) By Lactic Acid: Lactic Acid-Based Disinfectants, Lactic Acid Formulations For Farm Use

3) By Hydrogen Peroxide: Hydrogen Peroxide Solutions, Hydrogen Peroxide-Based Disinfectants

4) By Phenolic Acid: Phenolic Disinfectants (Lysol), Phenolic-Based Cleaning Agents

5) By Peracetic Acid: Peracetic Acid Solutions, Peracetic Acid Disinfectants For Agricultural Use

6) By Quaternary Compounds: Quaternary Ammonium Chloride (QAC) Disinfectants, QAC-Based Cleaning Agents

7) By Chlorine: Sodium Hypochlorite, Chlorine-Based Disinfectants

8) By Chlorine Dioxide: Chlorine Dioxide-Based Solutions, Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectants For Veterinary Use

9) By Other Products: Organic Acid-Based Disinfectants, Essential Oils And Plant-Based Disinfectants, Alcohol-Based Disinfectants

Global Veterinary Disinfectant For Pets And Farms Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for veterinary disinfectant for pets and farms. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

