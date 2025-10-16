ADOT marks National Move Over Day

PHOENIX – If you’re driving down a highway and see a motorist parked on the shoulder with their hazard lights blinking or encounter the flashing lights from first responder vehicles at the scene of an incident on the side of the road, that’s a sign for you to “move over” and give them space.

Arizona’s Move Over law requires motorists to move over one lane or slow down if it’s not safe to change lanes when driving by any vehicles that have flashing lights pulled to the side of the road or highway.

And National Move Over Day, held this year on Saturday, Oct. 18, is an opportunity to remind drivers to give space to vehicles with flashing lights pulled off to the side of the road.

This law helps protect anyone stopped on the side of a road. That includes occupants of passenger cars, emergency responders, tow truck operators and members of ADOT’s Incident Response Unit, sponsored by GEICO, and maintenance crews who respond to incidents on highways. When drivers move over, they’re creating a safer margin of space for them to work.

Moving over isn’t just the law, but it can help save a life. Across the nation, hundreds of people are killed or injured every year when they’re struck by a vehicle after pulling over to the side of the road. In 2024, there were 90 possible crashes involving first responders or their vehicles on Arizona roads and highways, according to crash reports compiled by ADOT.

Giving that extra space for a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road can help reduce the risk of crashing into someone pulled over on the roadway.

And although first responders, tow truck drivers, roadside assistance providers and other road crews are most frequently at-risk, the law covers every vehicle pulled over with flashing lights, including stranded motorists.

In an effort to educate the public and increase safety for first responders, drivers may see safety messages on overhead message boards that remind them of Arizona’s Move Over law.

Remember: If you see flashing lights, give them space and move over. Every vehicle, every time.