ALLAN R. GOLDNER TOP CEO & GLOBAL BIZ CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allan R. Goldner was recently selected as Top CEO & Global Biz Consultant of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than four decades of experience in corporate, franchise, and entrepreneurial operations, Allan R. Goldner has undoubtedly proven himself as an expert and visionary leader in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven executive, Allan currently serves as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Status Group International Corp. (SGIC), a comprehensive advisory firm that provides entrepreneurs with direct access to investment through a secure, confidential platform built on trusted relationships.Allan envisioned SGIC as a safe, collaborative space where entrepreneurs and investors alike could prosper through integrity, transparency, and proven results. Under his leadership, SGIC has established a unique niche approach that protects both sponsors and investors, setting a new benchmark within the investment and business advisory industries. The firm's seasoned executive team offers a big-picture approach to global business development, private capital facilitation, and strategic advisory services, serving clients seamlessly across all areas of business operations.Allan’s current and previous roles include Founder and CEO of Status Group International Corp. (SGIC) since 2007, where he leads global business development, private capital facilitation, and executive advisory initiatives. Before this, he was a Multi-Unit Franchise Owner for Domino's Pizza from 1991 to 2005, developing and operating a successful 10-unit franchise network in the Greater Philadelphia region while overseeing all aspects of operations, management, and regional strategy. he also served as a Regional Director within Domino's Pizza Corporate Division, providing executive management and operational leadership across multiple markets. His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, Client Relations, Business Development, Executive Management, Strategic Growth, Analytical Operations, and Entrepreneurial Leadership.Before embarking on his distinguished career, Mr. Goldner earned his degree in Business Administration and Management from CUNY York College, where he developed a strong foundation in organizational strategy and leadership principles that would later shape his entrepreneurial journey.Throughout his illustrious career, Allan R. Goldner has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Mr. Goldner will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Next December, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in NYC for his selection as Top CEO & Global Biz Consultant of the Year 2026.In addition to his successful career, Allan remains deeply committed to mentoring emerging entrepreneurs and fostering trusted global partnerships. His forward-thinking leadership and dedication to integrity continue to define the culture and success of SGIC today.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Mr. Goldner for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Allan is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Allan attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, Allan enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. 