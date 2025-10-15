VANJA KEINDL SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Vanja Keindl will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanja Keindl, Founder & CEO of VERBA CENTAR d.o.o. — VERBA Language Solutions was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Vanja Keindl will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Vanja as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over two decades of experience in the translation industry, Ms. Vanja Keindl, Founder and CEO of VERBA CENTAR d.o.o. — VERBA Language Solutions has distinguished herself as a dynamic, results-driven leader and a trusted expert in her field. Her passion for languages and cultural connections inspired her to establish VERBA more than twenty-six years ago, with a mission to deliver precise, culturally nuanced translations that genuinely resonate with their intended audiences.Under her leadership, VERBA has earned a stellar reputation for providing language solutions that go beyond simple translation—bridging communication gaps and supporting businesses in their global growth. While artificial intelligence continues to reshape the translation industry by improving efficiency and accuracy, Ms. Keindl recognizes that human expertise remains irreplaceable. VERBA seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology with the insight, sensitivity, and contextual understanding that only experienced linguists can provide.Today, VERBA stands as a global translation company specializing in professional and highly technical translations across all European languages. Its services include linguistic content editing, proofreading, graphic text processing, and innovative process automation solutions. The company's multidisciplinary team—comprising Masters in translation, certified court interpreters, lawyers, engineers, economists, and medical professionals—ensures that every project is handled with exceptional accuracy, industry relevance, and cultural precision.Through Ms. Keindl's visionary leadership, VERBA continues to set the standard for excellence in translation, offering clients language solutions that are not only accurate but impactful and tailored to their specific markets.Before embarking on her career path, Vanja Keindl earned a Master's degree in German Language and Literature and Information Sciences from the University of Zagreb.Throughout her illustrious career, Vanja Keindl has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her earlier selection as Top CEO of the Year and her most recent honor as Empowered Woman of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Vanja Keindl volunteered as the President of CATA, a non-profit professional association dedicated to promoting quality standards in translation, protecting the economic interests of the profession, and raising awareness about the benefits of translation services.Looking back, Vanja Keindl attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit verba.hr About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 