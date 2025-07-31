Caught Coldplay, Goop on Gwyneth, and A Hip-Hop Hero: The Oh Gross! Podcast Welcomes Music Insider 'Pretty Ken's' Take

The Hosts of Oh Gross and special guest "Pretty Ken"

ATLANTA MUSIC ICON PRETTY KEN JOINS OH GROSS! PODCAST FOR UNFILTERED, EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW EPISODE NOW ON MAJOR PLATFORMS TODAY WEDNESDAY JULY 30, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week’s episode of the Webby-nominated podcast Oh Gross!, hosted by award-winning investigative producer and director Kara Kurcz, gets up close with Atlanta music royalty Ken Stokes—aka Pretty Ken—for a wild ride through the Coldplay kiss-cam drama, Gwyneth Paltrow’s well-timed brand move, and the backstage chaos that fuels music legends.

Jennie Lasater, a former Billboard-charting artist turned scientist, introduces Kara to her longtime friend Pretty Ken, who helped shape the sound of Southern hip-hop. From working with Outkast and Jeezy to managing mayhem behind the scenes, Pretty Ken has seen it all. And now, he’s sharing stories and insider scoop.

“As far as managing artists, our job is to put out fires... and figure out how to distract people,” Ken says.

On Gwyneth’s Astronomer plug: “If I was working with her, that is exactly what I would tell her to do.”

The conversation breaks down whether the viral Coldplay couple should’ve expected privacy, and if Gwyneth’s Goop-y video release was damage control or just smart PR. Expect expert insight wrapped in real talk, as Kara, Ken, and co-hosts Jennie and Molly Brandenberger dig into what really motivates public distraction tactics—and how much is actually planned.

🎧 Listen to the episode highlight reel: https://youtu.be/giqYMP71lRc?si=9j2O97EGLG3JYFsg

🎙️ Podcast Promo: https://youtu.be/wAON-wFRyZc

Oh Gross! is the podcast that turns awkward questions into fearless conversations. Host Kara Kurcz—joined by co-hosts and fellow moms Jennie and Molly—tackles everything from what’s really in airplane bathrooms to whether leftover rice can kill you. No subject is too weird, and nothing’s off-limits.

New episodes drop every Wednesday on all platforms. Produced by Motiv8 Media.

Executive Producers: Kara Kurcz, Brian Lee, David Landsness.

Follow: @ItsOhGross | Website: OhGross.com

